Driver suspected of DUI hits teenage construction worker in Moscow, sends him to the hospital
A 66-year-old man allegedly drove drunk through a Moscow construction area on West Third and South Lilly streets and struck a construction worker late Tuesday morning, Moscow Police Department Capt. Anthony Dahlinger said.
The worker, a 17-year-old boy, was taken to Gritman Medical Center with unknown injuries. The 66-year-old man, who was driving a GMC Sierra, was arrested for suspicion of DUI.
UI hosting memorial to honor Katy Benoit
The University of Idaho will host a public memorial to honor the life of Katy Benoit at 12:30 p.m. Sunday at Benoit’s bench east of the UI’s Administration Building.
Benoit was a UI graduate student who was killed in 2011 by former UI professor Ernesto Bustamante.
The public is invited to attend the event to honor the 10th anniversary of Benoit’s death.
People also can donate to the Katy Benoit Safety Fund through the University of Idaho Foundation. All contributions go to educational programs and direct support for individuals affected by relationship violence.