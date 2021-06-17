Kenworthy appoints interim director; will resume showings, events Friday
The Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre Board of Directors appointed Jamie Hill as interim director following the departure of Executive Director Christine Gilmore, according to a news release from the performing arts center.
Hill has been a Kenworthy employee since 2013 and is its current operations director.
Gilmore provided her resignation June 1 and it is effective Tuesday. She is taking a job as the leadership services business manager with Rural Development Initiatives.
After more than a year of closure because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kenworthy will resume public showings of films and other events Friday.
Artwalk set for this evening in Moscow
Moscow’s annual Artwalk celebration is scheduled from 4-8 p.m. today across the city, with the bulk of the participating businesses located downtown.
The event, which pairs local and regional artists with Moscow businesses, begins at 4 p.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony at Moscow City Hall to mark the opening of The Box Gallery at City Hall. Elected and appointed city officials will be on hand for the debut of the gallery, which will feature smaller artistic works and “micro-viewing experiences,” according to the city.
More than 50 host businesses are participating in the event. Visit ci.moscow.id.us/189/Artwalk to view all participating host locations, artists and reception hours. You can also pick up a copy of the event flyer at City Hall by the arts office or at participating host locations.
Free movies to resume Friday at University of Idaho
The University of Idaho has announced its movie lineup for its annual Summer Cinema event.
The Department of Student Involvement in conjunction with Administrative Operations and Auxiliary Services, will offer 12 free movies to the community starting Friday with the 9 p.m. drive-in showing of “The Goonies,” in the Lot 57 of the parking lot at the UI Kibbie Dome.
Movies will be shown weekly through Aug. 26, with the location switching between the Kibbie Dome and the lawn in front of Theophilus Tower north of Sixth Street. Free public parking is available in the Gold lot on the corner of Sixth and Rayburn streets.
For the lawn showings, dubbed “Screen on the Green,” attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs. Free popcorn will be served on a first-come, first-served basis. In the event of bad weather, movies will move to the Borah Theater of the Bruce M. Pitman Center.
Lot 57 is west of the Kibbie Dome and adjacent to Dan O’Brien Track and Field Complex. The parking lot entrance can be accessed from Perimeter Drive only during the movies because a section of Stadium Drive will be closed due to construction.
The schedule includes: June 18: “The Goonies” (PG), Moscow Drive-In; June 25: “Field of Dreams” (PG), Moscow Drive-In; July 1: “Raya and the Last Dragon” (PG), Screen on the Green; July 9: “Stand by Me” (R), Moscow Drive-In; July 16: “The War with Grandpa” (PG), Screen on the Green; July 23: “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” (PG-13), Moscow Drive-In; July 30: “Godzilla vs. Kong” (PG-13), Screen on the Green; Aug. 6: “Grease” (PG), Moscow Drive-In; Aug. 13: “In the Heights” (PG-13), Screen on the Green; Aug. 20: “Knives Out” (PG-13), Screen on the Green; Aug. 21: “Wonder Woman 1984” (PG-13), Screen on the Green; and Aug. 26: “A Quiet Place Part II” (PG-13), Screen on the Green.
More information about the film series is at uidaho.edu/summercinema.
Biking and birding event is Saturday on Chipman Trail
Representatives from the Palouse Audubon Society and Palouse Conservation District will lead residents on a morning biking and birding adventure from 7-9 a.m. Saturday on the Bill Chimpan Palouse Trail.
Anyone interested in cycling and birding should meet at the trailhead in Pullman near Birch and Barley at 1 a.m. The event will consist of a casual bike ride along the trail, stopping periodically to look at birds of interest and assessing avian use of the habitat restoration projects along Paradise Creek.
A group of birders will also be walking for those interested in birding along the trail but not cycling. Participants should bring a bike, binoculars, favorite field guide and dress appropriately for the weather.
Birders of all skill levels are encouraged to join. Registration is encouraged at givepul.se/8hnnia. For more information, call Anthony Hatcher from the Palouse Conservation District at (509) 553-1854.
Albion library branch reopens
The Albion branch of Whitman County Library reopened to the public Tuesday. The library is in the Albion Community Building which has been closed since March 2020.
During the closure, the library received some updates thanks to a grant from the METER Foundation. Improvements included new carpet and paint, electrical and HVAC upgrades and new furniture.
Under current Phase 3 guidelines, occupancy at the Albion Library is limited to three people at a time. There are no time limits for browsing, and masks are required for anyone who is not fully vaccinated. The Albion Library is open 3:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays.
Call (509) 397-4366 or visit whitco.lib.wa.us for more information.