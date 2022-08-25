University of Idaho opens Common Read nominations

The University of Idaho Common Read committee has opened submissions for the next Common Read book. The committee gives preference to books which address contemporary issues, can be used in a wide range of courses and are accessible to students of all reading levels.

To submit a book email panttaja@uidaho.edu with the: title, author, area of focus (like racism, immigration, resilience, etc.) and a brief statement on how it meets the selection committee’s criteria.

