University of Idaho opens Common Read nominations
The University of Idaho Common Read committee has opened submissions for the next Common Read book. The committee gives preference to books which address contemporary issues, can be used in a wide range of courses and are accessible to students of all reading levels.
To submit a book email panttaja@uidaho.edu with the: title, author, area of focus (like racism, immigration, resilience, etc.) and a brief statement on how it meets the selection committee’s criteria.
Book suggestions should be sent in by Sept. 30. Previous common reads include “So You Want to Talk About Race,” by Ijeoma Oluo, “Educated: A Memoir,” by Tara Westover and “The Book of Unknown Americans,” by Cristina Henriquez.
Solicitor general will speak in Moscow in September
The University of Idaho College of Law and the Idaho State Bar Association will host United States Solicitor General Elizabeth Barchas Prelogar on Sept. 7 at the Sherman J. Bellwood Memorial Lecture in Moscow. Prelogar will speak at 3:30 p.m. in Bruce M. Pitman Center, at 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. The lecture will be live streamed at uidaho.edu/live.
Prelogar is the 48th solicitor general of the United States and was born and raised in Boise. She graduated from Boise High School and received a bachelor’s from Emory University and a masters from the University of St. Andrew’s. Prelogar graduated magna cum laude from Harvard Law School.
Small business owners can attend Sept. 8 workshop
Local small business owners are invited to attend an information session organized by the U.S. Small Business Administration and USDA Rural Development from 1-4 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Best Western Plus University Inn.
The event will feature workshops, presentations and networking opportunities for small businesses. Small business professionals from the USDA Rural Development and Small Business Administration will be giving presentations.