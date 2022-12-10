Six people have applied for the magistrate judge vacancy in Nez Perce County
Magistrate Judge Michelle Evans was elected to replace 2nd District Judge Jay Gaskill starting in January. The following individuals have applied to take her previous position: Alexis Klempel, Canyon County Prosecutor’s Office in Caldwell; Joanna McFarland, private attorney and public defense in Nez Perce, Latah, Benewah, Shoshone and Idaho counties in Lewiston; Victoria Olds, Lewis County magistrate judge in Nezperce; Kelley Porter, senior judicial staff attorney in Nez Perce County in Genesee; Jacob Reisenauer, Nez Perce County deputy prosecutor in Lewiston; and Donald Terry, Bonner County deputy public defender in Sandpoint.
Evaluation questionnaires on the applicants will be distributed to attorneys statewide from Tuesday to Jan. 6. The public can also make comments and forms are available at sjdc.isc.idaho.gov at the 2nd Judicial District webpage and at the county courthouses in the 2nd Judicial District.