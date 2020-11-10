Moscow American Legion hosts free veterans’ breakfast Wednesday
In honor of Veterans Day, there will be a free curbside or stop-in breakfast offered for all veterans from 7-10 a.m. Wednesday at 317 S. Howard St. in Moscow.
The event is hosted by American Legion Post 6. Attendees are asked to bring proof of service.
All Whitman County Library branches to close for Veterans Day
All 14 branches of Whitman County Library will be closed on Wednesday in honor of Veterans Day.
Due dates for library materials have been extended in anticipation of the closure and drop boxes will remain open at all locations. Access to the library’s web resources, including the catalog, audio and e-books, NewsBank newspapers, Kanopy Movie Streaming, Heritage Quest and Mango Language Learning, remain available at www.whitco.lib.wa.us.
Libraries affected by the closure are Albion, Colfax, Colton, Endicott, Farmington, Garfield, LaCrosse, Malden, Oakesdale, Palouse, Rosalia, St. John, Tekoa and Uniontown.
Virtual International Fly Fishing Film Festival will come to Idaho Thursday
The International Fly Fishing Film Festival will arrive in Idaho virtually at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
The festival features 10 films, all 15 minutes and under in length, from around the world that showcase the culture of fly fishing.
Admission to the virtual festival is $15, and it can be accessed at https://bit.ly/3knOCLL. Viewers may log onto the website anytime within 48 hours of the showing. Tickets will allow access to the festival for seven days.
One attendee will be selected to win the 2020 grand prize drawing consisting of thousands of dollars of fly-fishing gear provided by festival sponsors.
The event is hosted by Fly Fusion Magazine. For more information, visit https://www.flyfilmfest.com/.
Schweitzer donates $100,000 to Pullman Depot Heritage Center
Mary Schweitzer, of Pullman, has donated $100,000 toward the restoration efforts at the Pullman Depot Heritage Center.
This is the largest donation provided to the Fix the Bricks campaign, which aims to raise money to improve the exterior of the Northern Pacific depot on 330 N. Grand Ave.
To date, an additional $18,000 has been raised from more than 50 donors.
The initial step toward converting the historic 1916 depot into a new Heritage Center, scheduled to begin next summer, will include a complete restoration of the building’s exterior. All donations will act as a match against $257,000 in state funds coming in the form of a Heritage Capital Grant.
The expected total cost for the exterior work is $400,000.
According to the Pullman Depot Heritage Center, Schweitzer has been a dedicated supporter of the depot since its inception in 2018, acting as an honorary co-chairwoman for fundraising efforts and donating to support the children’s exploratory center, a part of future Heritage Center planning.
Latah County canvasses votes
Latah County Commissioners on Monday canvassed, or officially tallied, the votes for the Nov. 3 general election.
Commissioner Tom Lamar, who defeated newcomer Gabriel Rench, R-Moscow, to retain his county commissioner seat, said in a text message there were no changes to the vote counts.