Nonprofit in Pullman providing free face masks
Rural Resources Community Living Connections in Pullman is giving away free cloth masks, two to each individual who needs them.
The nonprofit has a Pullman office at 1300 Henley Court, Ste. 1, behind Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories near Merry Cellars. Masks may be picked up at the Pullman office or by mail if requested.
According to its website at ruralresources.org, Rural Resources serves 14,000 people in Whitman, Ferry Lincoln, Pend Oreille and Stevens counties in Washington. It is a private nonprofit corporation whose goal is to meet the basic social and economic needs of our rural community.
For more information, call Tosha at (509) 715-0357 or email tkillinger@ruralresources.org.
Saturday’s Moscow market will be motor-in style
Saturday’s Winter Market at the 1912 Center in Moscow will be motor-in style with curbside pickup from 10 a.m. to noon for pre-ordered items.
A list of vendors who would have been at the market can be found at 1912Center.org. Residents can order with each of these vendors directly in advance of Saturday for a curbside pickup of all orders.
Pickups will be available on Third Street or in the east parking lot of the 1912 Center. Vendors who offer items at other in-person locations have those options listed as well. Questions can be directed to Heart of the Arts, Inc. at (208) 669-2249.
Malden library moves to temporary winter location
The Malden branch of Whitman County Library has moved to a temporary location for the winter.
After providing pop-up library service to the Malden community under a tent for the past month, the library reopened Dec. 2 in one of the new portable classrooms recently installed by the Avista Foundation at the Malden City Park. The Pine Creek Community Long-Term Recovery Group and Malden Food Bank share the building.
The town of Malden and nearby Pine City were ravaged by fire in early September.
The library is offering books and movies for all ages, computer use, free Wi-Fi, and grab-and-go activity bags for kids, teens and adults. Because of COVID-19 safety measures, two people are allowed in the building at a time for 15 minutes of browsing or 30 minutes of computer use.
WCL plans to work with community leaders to move into a more permanent location in the next year. For more information, contact Vanessa Place via email at malden@whitco.lib.wa.us or call (509) 569-3350. The library is open 2-6 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays.
Moscow Library to change curbside hold pickup times
Beginning next week, the Moscow Public Library will expand its hours for curbside holds pickup.
The expanded hours will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays, 3-4 p.m. Wednesdays and 4-6 p.m. Thursdays.
Patrons can pick up their holds at the corner of Jefferson and Second streets by ringing the bell at the blue door. A library staff member will place their materials on a cart for pickup. If a patron is unable to come to the door, they can call (208) 874-7464 for carside delivery.
For more information contact Lisa Egan at lisae@latahlibrary.org.
St. Vincent de Paul Society accepting donations
The local chapter of the St. Vincent de Paul Society is accepting donations for the benefit of local residents in need.
The group is run by all volunteers and has no administration expense, staff or office. Last year, members made approximately 450 home visits to assist more than 1,900 people in crisis situations in Latah County.
Donations can be mailed to St. Vincent de Paul, P.O. Box 9888, Moscow, ID 83843.
Moscow Library to have cold weather accessory drive
The Moscow Public Library is partnering with Unitarian Universalist Church of the Palouse for Chase the Chill, an initiative to provide cold weather accessories to the community. The library is accepting donations of new cold weather accessories such as scarves, socks, gloves, mittens, hats, earmuffs and headbands. Donations may be placed in a bin in the entryway of the library building.
The Unitarian Universalist Church of the Palouse will prepare donated items for display on the library fence, where those in need can help themselves.
For more information, contact Ginger Yoder at (509) 336-2753.