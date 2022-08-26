Rest area on U.S. 195 closed through Sept. 2

Washington State Department of Transportation will close the Horn School Rest Area through Sept. 2 to repave the parking lot. The Horn School Rest Area is on U.S. Highway 195 near Rosalia.

For updates on highway conditions visit wsdot.com/travel/real-time/alerts. For a list of all rest areas visit wsdot.wa.gov/travel/roads-bridges/rest-areas. The rest stop will be open again to travelers once the project is complete.

