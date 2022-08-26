Rest area on U.S. 195 closed through Sept. 2
Washington State Department of Transportation will close the Horn School Rest Area through Sept. 2 to repave the parking lot. The Horn School Rest Area is on U.S. Highway 195 near Rosalia.
Urologist to provide free prostate cancer screenings
Dr. John Keizur, a urologist with Palouse Urology, will provide free prostate cancer screenings from 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 20 at Palouse Urology, 825 SE Bishop Blvd., Pullman. No appointments are needed and patients will receive a prostate-specific antigen blood test and an exam to detect signs of potential prostate cancer.
Keizur is a board-certified urologist and founded Palouse Urology in 1996. Prostate exams are encouraged for those 50 and older. For more information, call (509) 332-3488.
Tickets available for beer festival at PCEI
Pour Company has scheduled a beer festival from 3-7 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Palouse Clearwater Environmental Institute, 1040 Rodeo Drive, in Moscow. There will be beer stations along the trails at the institute and there will be corn mash available on the lawn. Live music will be available at the Artists Studio and food will be available for purchase.
Tickets are $8 for general admission with no alcohol and $35 with alcohol and includes an event glass and four drink tickets. Tickets are available at pourcompanymoscow.com; $5 from each ticket will be donated to PCEI.
Colfax yard sale registration is open
The Colfax Chamber of Commerce has opened registration for a citywide yard sale until Sept. 1 for all residents and businesses. The yard sale is scheduled for Sept. 17. Registration is $5 for individuals, $10 for organizations or businesses and $20 for a logo listing on a map.
The map will be available at the Chamber of Commerce office and participating businesses the week of Sept. 12. There will be sidewalk sales on Main Street as well as throughout the city. For more information visit explorecolfax.com/registration.