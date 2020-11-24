Man alleged to have been accidentally shot by friend
A 28-year-old man was allegedly accidentally shot in the arm by a friend Friday night at Robinson Park east of Moscow, according to the Latah County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said the man’s friend was reportedly showing him a firearm on the side of a road when the gun went off. The man drove himself to Gritman Medical Center in Moscow where he was treated and released that night. The sheriff’s office is investigating the incident.
Inland Oasis of Moscow to offer free to-go Thanksgiving meals Thursday
Inland Oasis of Moscow will offer free Thanksgiving meals for pick-up from 2-7 p.m. Thursday at their new community center, located at 730 W. Pullman Road.
Vegan and vegetarian options will be available, and cooks will do their best to accommodate any allergies and food intolerances.
Because of pandemic-related safety concerns, people are asked to take their meals to go this year. However, if circumstances are such that it would be easier or safer for certain attendees to eat on-site, there will be several socially-distanced tables set up for those who need to dine in.
Rants and Raves to offer free to-go Thanksgiving meals Thursday
Rants and Raves Brewery of Moscow will offer free Thanksgiving meals for pick-up from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.
Although the meals will be offered free-of-charge, those who are able are encouraged to donate to Toys for Tots in lieu of purchasing their meals.
Annual Palouse Turkey Leg Run event to be held virtually
In accordance with Washington state COVID-19 safety guidelines, the annual Palouse Turkey Leg Fun Run will be held virtually on Thursday.
Participants are encouraged to run, jog or walk a mile at a location of their choice in order to help raise money for the Palouse Library. All proceeds will be used to fund the purchase of new children’s books and activities for the library.
Donations can be mailed directly to the Palouse Library at P.O. Box 168, Palouse, WA 99161 or dropped in the library book drop.
For more information on the event, contact Beverly Pearce at the Palouse Library at (509) 878-1513 or visit the online events calendar at www.whitco.lib.wa.us.
Moscow Yoga Center to host free virtual class Thursday
The Moscow Yoga Center invites the public to a free virtual Thanksgiving class from 9:30-10:45 a.m. Thursday.
Class attendees are encouraged to take non-perishable food or monetary donations to one of the local area food banks or the Latah Recovery Center sometime during the month of November to help families during this holiday season.
For more information about how to sign up, visit www.moscowyogacenter.com.