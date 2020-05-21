Family’s home destroyed by fire in Colfax
A family’s home outside of Colfax was destroyed by a fire early Wednesday morning.
There were no injuries.
The Colfax Fire Department and Whitman County Fire District 11 responded to the fire on Morley Road just after 5 a.m.
According to a news release from the Colfax Fire Department, crews arrived to find the home fully engulfed with flames. Water tender trucks from District 7 Rosalia, District 12 Pullman, and District 4 in Palouse responded to the scene to assist with water delivery to the rural area.
The fire was under control within an hour with 35 to 40 firefighters on scene. The home is considered a total loss.
The homeowners were out of town at the time, and the American Red Cross was called to assist the family.
Pullman’s Fire Investigator was also called to the scene for an initial investigation, as well as an Avista utility crew and the chaplain from the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office.
Latah County Library district book drops open
Latah County Library book drops at all locations are now open for limited hours. Patrons are asked to check their local branch’s book drop for notice on hours. Returned items will be placed in temporary quarantine.
Patrons may now use library cards to place holds on Latah County Library items currently available at valnet.org. Materials from other Valnet libraries are not yet available for holds. Digital resources such as OverDrive downloadable e-books and audiobooks are also available.
For more information, contact moscow@latahlibrary.org
Pullman brokers, realtors support Pullman Regional Hospital
Participating Pullman brokers and realtors are teaming up to support Pullman Regional Hospital’s COVID-19 Emergency Fund by donating a portion of proceeds from each home sale.
“Homes for Health” is in its third year and now includes corporate participants Coldwell Banker Tomlinson, RE/MAX Home and Land, Pioneer Title Company and Woodbridge Real Estate.
Participating realtors include Ashely Alred, Melinda Dutton, Kris Finch, Krista Gross, J. Craig Lester and Joe Pitzer with RE/MAX Home and Land, Patti Green-Kent, Mick Nazerali and Maya Petrino with Coldwell Banker Tomlinson, Connie Newman with Professional Realty Services and Jacob T. Davis, Lynn Kramer and Justin Shahan with Woodbridge Real Estate.
For more information or to join the program, contact the Pullman Regional Hospital Foundation office at (509) 332-2046.
Palouse leadership program begins in June
Rural Development Initiatives, an organization whose goal is to strengthen rural people, places, and economies in the Pacific Northwest, has scheduled the 2020 Greater Palouse Leadership Development Program to run June through September.
The program, a hybrid of virtual and in-person sessions, begins June 3, and residents can register and learn more about the program at bit.ly/2LJRkft.
In-person sessions will be held in Pullman, subject to regulations to prevent COVID-19 spread. The program is free thanks to support from Innovia Foundation, Empire Health Foundation, Avista Utilities and the Association of Washington Cities.
Palouse Food Pantry to distribute food Wednesday
Distribution day at the Palouse Food Pantry is Wednesday. The pantry, based at the Calvary Chapel on the Palouse 215 E. Church St. Palouse, will distribute food via home delivery this month because of COVID-19.
For more information see us on Facebook, visit the City website at visitpalouse.com/organizations, or call the pantry at (509) 595-3048.