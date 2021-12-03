Deputies find meth, fentanyl in vehicle in Colfax
Whitman County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two Coeur d’Alene men Thursday morning in Colfax after allegedly finding methamphetamine and fentanyl in their vehicle.
According to a statement from Sheriff Brett Myers, the deputies stopped a vehicle early Thursday for a traffic violation in downtown Colfax.
Deputies obtained information about the driver and passenger which led them to believe illegal narcotics were in the vehicle.
The deputies were granted a search warrant and allegedly found 22 grams of meth and 70 fentanyl tablets.
Deputies arrested Ronald Beidler, 62, and Travis Peterson, 51, for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Another passenger in the vehicle was booked on an unrelated felony warrant.
This is the third traffic stop by deputies in the past week where a substantial quantity of narcotics, specifically fentanyl tablets meant for distribution in the area, have been located and seized.
Final event in Foley Institute series on inequality next week
The final event in the Washington State University Foley Institute series on inequality is scheduled for noon Thursday and will be live on Youtube.
Stephen Maynard Caliendo, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at North Central College, will discuss efforts to address inequality in the United States.
The link to the youtube stream can be found at youtu.be/NhhXcYzuRP0. Caliendo is the author of “Inequality in America: Race, Poverty, and Fulfilling Democracy’s Promise.”
Alzheimer’s Association family support group meeting for December
The Alzheimer’s Association family caregivers support group will meet from 1-2:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at Trinity Baptist Church in Moscow. Organizers ask anyone planning to attend to call Tammie Poe at (208) 301-8617 to register.
The group is a place for people to share and gain emotional support from others who are also caring for those with memory loss. For more information or to see other services provided visit alzwa.org.
Remembrance service at Moscow church Wednesday
The First Presbyterian Church in Moscow will have a service of remembrance at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The service is open to everyone and will include music, readings and a time of remembrance for loved ones.
The service is for anyone grieving over the loss of a loved one or in need of comfort during the holidays. The church is at 405 S. Van Buren St. For more information contact the church at office@fpcmoscow.org.