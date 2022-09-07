Library District to train staff Friday
The Latah County Library District will have modified hours at the Moscow and Potlatch branches on Friday for staff training in safety protocols. The Moscow Public Library will open at noon and the Potlatch branch will be closed the whole day. The Sheriff’s Department will be training for safety protocols and the Moscow Fire Department will provide training in CPR and AED techniques.
Gladish to have brewfest Oct. 1
The Gladish Community and Cultural Center in Pullman will have its inaugural Fall Festival Brewfest at 2 p.m. Oct. 1 at 115 NW State St. The brewfest will have craft beer from local breweries in Pullman, Moscow and Spokane.
Tickets cost $25 if purchased before Sept. 26. All tickets include five drink tickets and a tasting glass. Tickets are available online at gladishcommunity.org/brewfest or by calling (509) 332-8081. Limited tickets will be available at the door for $35. Money raised will fund operations and improvements at the community center.
Palouse Discovery Science Center fundraiser Saturday
The Palouse Discovery Science Center will host Wine under the Stars as an in-person event this year for the first time in three years. The event is scheduled 7-9:30 p.m. Saturday at 950 NE Nelson Court, Pullman. Tickets are $50 per person and are available online at palousescience.net/fundraiser or at the center. The fundraiser is open to those 21 and older.
Tickets are available through Friday or until sold out. There will be live music, science demos, telescope viewings and catered appetizers from Birch and Barley. All proceeds from the event will go toward funding the center’s exhibits, camps and classes.
Moscow Pathways Commission tour scheduled for Tuesday
The Moscow Pathways Commission will have an inaugural pedestrian tour from 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday starting at the Moscow School District Community Playfields at 1900 Joseph St., Moscow. The tour will walk to the observation area platform in Heron’s Hideout Park and back.
There will be light refreshments available at the observation area platform. The walk is 0.4-mile round trip. The commission also hosts an annual bike tour. Moscow is rated by Walk Score as one of the most walkable cities in Idaho. The tour will highlight Moscow’s walkability and pathway system.
Colfax exhibits feature local photographer
The Libey Gallery in Colfax has new exhibits, “The Hand Project” and “Northwest Landscape Treasures.” Both are from local photographer Carrie Coen. The exhibits will be open through Oct. 27 in the Center, adjacent to the Colfax Library at 102 S. Main St., Colfax.
Coen said the “The Hand Project” consists of hand portraits and was insipred by the work, “Still in Love,” which depicts a family friend who had been diagnosed with cancer. The “Northwest Treasures’’ exhibit showcases the landscapes of the Palouse and surrounding areas. Coen grew up in Grangeville and is the chief reliability officer at Pullman Regional Hospital.
The Libey Gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 1-5 p.m. Saturday.