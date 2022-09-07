Library District to train staff Friday

The Latah County Library District will have modified hours at the Moscow and Potlatch branches on Friday for staff training in safety protocols. The Moscow Public Library will open at noon and the Potlatch branch will be closed the whole day. The Sheriff’s Department will be training for safety protocols and the Moscow Fire Department will provide training in CPR and AED techniques.

Gladish to have brewfest Oct. 1

