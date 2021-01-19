Latah County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 82-year-old man
The Latah County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating an 82-year-old man last seen at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Jackson Street in Genesee, according to the sheriff’s office Facebook page.
Edward J. McKenzie was last seen wearing a plaid shirt and black pants. His family believes he may be experiencing memory issues, the Facebook post said.
He is known to drive a blue/silver 2005 Honda CRV with a Gonzaga sticker in the back window. The license plate is an Idaho plate, 1LE7499. His direction of travel is unknown but he is known to travel between Moscow and Lewiston.
If you have information regarding McKenzie’s whereabouts, call the sheriff’s office dispatch center at (208) 882-2216, option 4.
Vehicle catches fire outside Pullman McDonald’s on Sunday
A vehicle caught fire around 3:30 p.m. Sunday outside a McDonald’s on Northeast Stadium Way in Pullman, according to a Whitcom dispatcher.
The fire was extinguished before firefighters arrived on scene. There were no injuries and the cause of the fire was unknown.
Moscow Food Co-op donates more than $7,000 of food to local food banks
Since Nov. 24, Moscow Food Co-op owners and customers have donated $7,740 worth of food to local food banks through the Moscow Food Co-op Community Fund Food Drive, according to a news release from the store.
The drive was created in response to anticipated need for food and groceries in the community during the holiday season, the release said. The co-op makes donations of food in pre-bagged amounts of $10, $20 and $50 available for customers to purchase and donate. Donation bags can be bought off the shelf or through the co-op’s e-commerce website and curbside delivery service.
The bags are then given to local food banks for distribution. Charitable organizations who received and distributed the $7,740 in food donations include: Food Not Bombs, the Troy/Deary Food Bank, Sojourners’ Alliance, Safari Pearl Food Drive, Palouse Cares and the Vandal Food Pantry. For information on how to donate, call (208) 882-8537 or go to the co-op’s website at moscowfood.coop.
Citizens’ Climate Lobby to meet Thursday
The monthly meeting of the Citizens’ Climate Lobby — Palouse Chapter is scheduled for 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday. All are welcome to join the meeting.
Citizens Climate’s mission is to promote a positive, bipartisan approach to climate change at the local level. For meeting information, go to CCLPalouse.org.
Civil rights exhibit at UI extended through March 16
The National Endowment for the Humanities exhibit, “For All the World to See: Visual Culture and the Struggle for Civil Rights,” has been extended through March 16 at the University of Idaho Library.
Vandal Card holders may visit the exhibit any time the library is open. Viewing hours for the public are 10 a.m. to noon Mondays and 1-4 p.m. Thursdays, or by appointment. Call (208) 885-0845 or email libspec@uidaho.edu for more details or to be admitted during the open viewing times.
The exhibit includes photographs, television clips, art posters and artifacts that reflect how images and media disseminated to the American public transformed the modern civil rights movement.
Tickets available for Gamebird Foundation raffle
The Gamebird Foundation is having a raffle to raise money for the purchase of chick food for the pheasant and red-legged partridge the foundation will raise this spring.
The raffle winner will receive a 120-pound pig to be cut and wrapped to the winner’s specifications. Tickets can be ordered on the Gamebird Foundation’s web page, thegamebirdfoundation.org. Those interested can also email thegamebirdfoundation@gmail.com for information.
A limited number of tickets will be sold for the raffle.