Cold temps, possible snow forecast today through weekend
Chilly temperatures and a chance of snow are called for today through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Spokane.
High temperatures will be 18 Friday, 21 Saturday and 25 Sunday with lows dipping to 10 Friday and Saturday nights and 19 Sunday night. Wind chill values will be as low as minus 1 Friday.
Snow also is possible.
The NWS is calling for a 40-percent chance of snow today with less than a half inch possible. A 50 percent chance of flurries and less than a half inch of accumulation is possible Saturday and a 30 percent chance of snow is called for Sunday night.
Additional rounds of snow are likely into early next week, according to a Hazardous Weather Outlook issued by the NWS. It said those with travel plans should monitor forecasts in the coming days as snow returns to the region.
Fire damages Pullman mobile home
A fire damaged a mobile home at 3 a.m. Thursday on Parkwood Boulevard in Pullman.
According to the Pullman Fire Department, a smoke alarm awoke the two residents and they slowed the fire with a fire extinguisher. They evacuated the home unharmed.
Pullman firefighters responded to the fire and found the flames confined to the laundry room. They extinguished the fire in the electric central heating unit.
One firefighter received minor smoke inhalation and was taken by ambulance to Pullman Regional Hospital where he was treated and released.
Fire investigators said the fire was accidental and caused by the furnace. Officials said the home can be repaired and can be reoccupied after repairs are made.
The occupants and their two pets will stay with friends in the meantime.
Pullman Police chase, arrest man wanted in Montana
Pullman Police officers on Thursday arrested a man with a warrant for assault of a child after chasing him on foot through the College Hill area.
According to the Pullman Police Department, police located Taylor Silva at the request of authorities in Flathead County, Mont.
Police chased Silva on Thursday morning from Upper Drive to the Providence Court apartment complex, where he surrendered around 11:45 a.m. Washington State University Police assisted in the arrest. Silva may face additional local charges as a result of the pursuit.
Moscow forum to tackle clean energy
Bob Pierce and Paul Kimmel will discuss “Avista and Clearwater Power – Clean Energy for Today and Tomorrow” at the League of Women Voters of Moscow forum scheduled via Zoom noon-1 p.m. Wednesday.
Pierce has been working in public power for more than 32 years with the last 27 of those at Clearwater Power Company, headquartered in Lewiston, where he is CEO.
Kimmell is the Palouse regional business/public affairs manager with Avista Corporation. Kimmell also served as executive director of the Moscow Chamber of Commerce and was a three-term Latah County commissioner from 1999 to 2007.
Login information is available on the LWV website at https://my.lwv.org/idaho/moscow.
‘Winnie the Pooh’ event at Moscow library
Families are invited to a special Facebook Live Pooh Storytime at 9 a.m. Feb. 22 to belatedly celebrate “Winnie the Pooh” creator A.A. Milne’s birthday.
Gift packs will be available for pickup at the Moscow Public Library after Pooh Storytime, beginning Feb. 22, while supplies last. Participation in the Facebook event is not required to pick up a party pack. One per family.
This program is free and open to families with children. Funding is provided by the Friends of the Moscow Public Library. For more information, visit the events section at facebook.com/latahlibrary, or contact Stacie Echanove at staciee@latahlibrary.org.
Whitman County libraries closed for holiday
The 14 branches of Whitman County Library will close Sunday and Monday in honor of President’s Day. Due dates for library materials have been extended in anticipation of these closures and no late fines will be charged for these days.
Drop boxes will remain open at all locations for returned items. Access to the library’s web resources including the catalog, eBooks, Mango Foreign Language instruction and the Events Calendar remain available at www.whitco.lib.wa.us.
Residents may call the library at (509) 397-4366 for details regarding the closure or renewal of materials.