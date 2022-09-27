Moscow Food Co-op seeks art submissions

The Moscow Food Co-op has opened submissions for a 50th anniversary gallery display to be displayed during 2023. The theme is “cooperative” and can be mixed media, acrylic, photos, T-shirts or historical memorabilia themed around the greater community. Co-op scenes and grown fruits and vegetables are encouraged. For more information about the gallery space visit moscowfoods.coop/coop-art-gallery.

For those who have stories about the co-op and would like to share, contact Chloe Rambo at marketing@moscowfood.coop. The co-op is at 121 E. Fifth St., Moscow.

