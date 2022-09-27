Moscow Food Co-op seeks art submissions
The Moscow Food Co-op has opened submissions for a 50th anniversary gallery display to be displayed during 2023. The theme is “cooperative” and can be mixed media, acrylic, photos, T-shirts or historical memorabilia themed around the greater community. Co-op scenes and grown fruits and vegetables are encouraged. For more information about the gallery space visit moscowfoods.coop/coop-art-gallery.
For those who have stories about the co-op and would like to share, contact Chloe Rambo at marketing@moscowfood.coop. The co-op is at 121 E. Fifth St., Moscow.
Moscow to consider adopting climate action plan
The Moscow City Council will consider adopting the draft climate action plan at its meeting at 7 p.m. Oct. 3 at City Hall Council Chambers at 206 E. Third St., Moscow. The draft plan has science-based strategies to reduce the city’s greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2050. Written comments on the subject will be accepted until 5 p.m. Friday by email to council@ci.moscow.id.us.
The draft plan was developed by the Environmental Services Department and Climate Action Working Group. It contains an outline of strategies and actions to be taken in areas like power grid decarbonation, facility efficiency, renewable energy, waste reduction, water conservation and more. The draft being considered for adoption is available for review at ci.moscow.id.us/1002/Climate-Action-Plan.
Science center in Pullman extends hours
The Palouse Science Discovery Center will have extended hours to increase the opportunity for school-age children to visit during the week. The new hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.
The Palouse Science Discovery Center has exhibits about hospitals, building zones, farm-to-market, money and nanotechnology. There is also an art studio, learning lab and small outdoor nature loop. For weekly programming and activities visit palousescience.org.
Palouse Habitat for Humanity receives two grants
The Palouse Habitat for Humanity received a grant for $15,000 from Wells Fargo and a grant for $7,500 from the Meter Foundation to purchase materials for the Martinez family home under construction in Moscow. Volunteers from Wells Fargo branches and the Meter Foundation will be on site in addition to the grants.
The Palouse Habitat for Humanity was established in 1992 and has built homes in Colfax, Pullman, Moscow, Genesee, Palouse, Potlatch, Albion and Uniontown. It has also completed home repair projects across Latah and Whitman counties. For more information on Palouse Habitat for Humanity visit palousehabitat.org, call (208) 883-8502 or email director@palousehabitat.org.
Transportation organization hires new director
Rebecca N. Couch has been named director of the Palouse Regional Transportation Planning Organization. Couch will start her new job Nov. 1.
Couch is the director of parking and transportation services at the University of Idaho. She will replace longtime director Shaun Darveshi, who accepted a position with the Washington Department of Transportation in May.
The Palouse Regional Transportation Planning Organization serves Asotin, Columbia, Garfield and Whitman counties. The organization oversees and assists with local and regional transportation planning efforts in the southeast corner of Washington state. For more information about the organization visit palousertpo.org.