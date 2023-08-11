Pullman announces new electric scooter and bicycle rules

The city of Pullman on Wednesday passed a resolution about the operation of electric scooters and bicycles within the city limits. The resolution will put a moratorium on enforcement of the city code about driving on sidewalks in the central business district and the code about operating only during daylight hours.

The central business district is defined by the Pullman city code as both sides of Grand Avenue from McKenzie Street to Whitman Street: East Main Street from Grand Avenue to Spring Street; Olsen Street from Grand Avenue to Kamiaken Street; Kamiaken Street from Palouse Street to McKenzie Street; Pine Street from Olsen Street to McKenzie Street; High Street from Main Street to Paradise Street, in Pullman.

Recommended for you