Pullman announces new electric scooter and bicycle rules
The city of Pullman on Wednesday passed a resolution about the operation of electric scooters and bicycles within the city limits. The resolution will put a moratorium on enforcement of the city code about driving on sidewalks in the central business district and the code about operating only during daylight hours.
The central business district is defined by the Pullman city code as both sides of Grand Avenue from McKenzie Street to Whitman Street: East Main Street from Grand Avenue to Spring Street; Olsen Street from Grand Avenue to Kamiaken Street; Kamiaken Street from Palouse Street to McKenzie Street; Pine Street from Olsen Street to McKenzie Street; High Street from Main Street to Paradise Street, in Pullman.
The resolution limits the maximum scooter and bicycle speeds to 15 miles per hour and adds an impounding fee of $150 for abandoned or improperly parked bicycles and electric scooters. The moratorium will remain in effect until May 10 and then reevaluated by the Pullman City Council.
Electric scooters and bicycles operators must still be at least 16 years old to ride in a public right of way, wear a helmet and reflectors as well as obey all rules of the road for vehicles, pedestrians and bicycles. Towing and passengers are not allowed.
University of Idaho, PCEI receive AmeriCorps funding
The University of Idaho Extension and the Palouse Clearwater Environmental Institute in Moscow have received funding from the state of Idaho for AmeriCorps programs. AmeriCorps members can work at both full- and part-time basis on projects related to health care, education, mental health services and environmental education. The funding comes from AmeriCorps and is distributed through Serve Idaho, the Governor’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism.
The University of Idaho Extension program received $552,097 to fund 46 AmeriCorps members who will work with 4-H extension offices to improve academic engagement or workforce readiness skills. The Palouse Clearwater Environmental Institute received $370,717 to fund 14 AmeriCorp members to work on projects around environmental education and environmental restoration in Idaho. For more information about AmeriCorp can be found online at serve.idaho.gov.
Regional Theatre of the Palouse to perform ‘Damn Yankees’
Regional Theatre of the Palouse will have performances of the Broadway musical “Damn Yankees” starting at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at 122 N. Grand Ave., in Pullman. The performances will run through Aug. 26. Tickets cost $28 to $30 for general admission and can be purchased online at rtoptheatre.org or at the door. The play is based on the novel “The Year the Yankees Lost the Pennant” by Douglass Wallop.
The play is directed by Palouse native Michael Todd, musical director is Tina McClure and costume design is by John Rich. The play is about baseball fan Joe Boyd, who trades his soul to the devil for the New York Yankees to play for the pennant.