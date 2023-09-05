Moscow seeks nominations for unity award

The city of Moscow has opened nominations for the Ismat Ara and Abdul Mannan Sheikh Community Unity Award and the nomination deadline is 5 p.m. Oct. 6. All nominations can be submitted in person or via mail to: Moscow Human Rights Commission, c/o Karen Potter, Moscow Police Department, P.O. Box 9203, Moscow 83843. Email submissions can be sent to hrc@ci.moscow.ud.us.

Nominations should be one page and highlight the nominee’s significant contributions to community unity and human understanding, significant efforts on behalf of diversity, inclusion and human rights in Moscow and outstanding commitment to community and public service.

