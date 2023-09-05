The city of Moscow has opened nominations for the Ismat Ara and Abdul Mannan Sheikh Community Unity Award and the nomination deadline is 5 p.m. Oct. 6. All nominations can be submitted in person or via mail to: Moscow Human Rights Commission, c/o Karen Potter, Moscow Police Department, P.O. Box 9203, Moscow 83843. Email submissions can be sent to hrc@ci.moscow.ud.us.
Nominations should be one page and highlight the nominee’s significant contributions to community unity and human understanding, significant efforts on behalf of diversity, inclusion and human rights in Moscow and outstanding commitment to community and public service.
All nominations will be reviewed and recommendations will be sent to Moscow Mayor Art Bettge. The Sheikh community unity award is given every two years and the recipient will be announced at a public ceremony in November.
Blackberry Festival and Car Show is Saturday in Juliaetta
The 22nd annual Blackberry Festival and Car Show is scheduled for Sept. 9 at the Juliaetta Centennial Community Park on Highway 3. The festival is sponsored by the Juliaetta Community Improvement Association and is a fundraiser for the Juliaetta Community Center. Breakfast will be served by the Kendrick FFA starting at 6:30 a.m. and lunch, a barbecue meal by the Juliaetta Volunteer Fire Department, begins at 11 a.m.
Additional food vendors will be available throughout the day. The dachshund dog race registration begins at 10 a.m. with races starting at 10:30 a.m. at the park. Car show participants can set up starting at noon on Friday until 9 a.m. Saturday. Car and vendor registration costs $25 and can be done in person. For more information visit the Car Show Blackberry Festival Juliaetta Facebook page.
Howling at Hamilton fundraiser set for Sunday
The Humane Society of the Palouse will have the annual Howling at Hamilton fundraiser from 1-6 p.m. Sunday at the Hamilton-Lowe Aquatics Center, 830 N. Mountain View Road, Moscow. Admission is $15 per dog. A pool jumping contest will start at 5 p.m. and prizes will be presented by Idaho Central Credit Union.
Tickets can be purchased online at humanesocietyofthepalouse.org or at the gate with cash, card or check. All funds are used to cover food, veterinary care, cleaning supplies and other resources. Only dogs will be allowed in the pool during the event.
Festival Dance Academy opens enrollment for upcoming classes
Festival Dance Academy has opened enrollment for classes in creative dance, introduction to dance, parent-toddler, ballet, jazz, hip hop and musical theater. Parent-toddler classes are open to children ages 2 to 3.5, creative dance is open to ages 3.5 to 6, introduction dance is for ages 4-6, and all others are for ages 7 and older. Children ages 5 to 10 can sign up for ballet classes in Troy. Lyrical dance and tap classes will be held on the University of Idaho campus. For more information and prices visit festivaldance.org.