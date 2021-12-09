YMCA of the Palouse opens enrollment for Pullman area
The YMCA of the Palouse has opened enrollment for the 2022 spring semester for after-school care in Pullman. There will be onsite locations including Sunnyside, Franklin, Jefferson and Kamiak elementary school as well as before- and after-school care at Pullman Community Montessori Charter School.
The program is open to children in kindergarten through fifth grade and begins Jan. 3. The program includes academic help, STEM/art activities, reading, physical fitness and healthy snack options and runs during regular school days. It begins after school until 6 p.m. There are weekly rates and financial assistance depending on household size, income and circumstances.
For information email info@palouseymca.org or call the office at (509) 332-3524. Registration forms are online at palouseymca.org.
Hospital foundation gala reservations now open
The 15th annual Pullman Regional Hospital Foundation Gala is accepting reservations now until Jan. 20. The gala starts at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 5 at the SEL Event Center in Pullman. There will be a wine and beer tasting, dinner and music.
Tickets are $125 and can be reserved in singles or for a table of eight by visiting pullmanregional.org/gala or calling Stephanie Pierce at (509) 332-2044.
Gala attendees are encouraged to be vaccinated for COVID-19 with updated boosters. All Washington state and Whitman County Health Department COVID-19 safety guidelines will be followed for indoor gatherings.
Port of Whitman County celebrating fiber project in Tekoa
The Port of Whitman County is celebrating the near completion of its fiber internet extension project at 10:30 a.m. today at the Tekoa Event Center on 135 N. Crosby St. in Tekoa.
Legislative support, private partnerships and funding from the Washington State Community Economic Revitalization Board allowed the port and its partners to bring gig-speed broadband access to more than 150 businesses and 1,386 homes in Rosalia, Tekoa, Oakesdale, Garfield and Palouse.
In addition, the project extended fiber 41 miles to transmitter sites for improved wireless broadband in the areas of Almota, Oakesdale, Tekoa, Farmington, Grinnell and Lamont.