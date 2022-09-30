Local Briefs

Moscow’s Nomura named to statewide student council
Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra has named 13 Idaho public school students to the second annual Student Advisory Council. McDonald Elementary School fifth-grader Koharu Nomura was one of the 13 selected for the council, which will have its first meeting Monday in Boise.
Students selected came from both large and small regions and represented students from fifth through 12 grade. Students will meet with Ybarra to give feedback and share thoughts on topics like social media influence, conditions of school buildings, mental health and opportunities for STEM activities.
Church to bless animals Sunday in Moscow
The Rev. Linda Bartholomew, the new vicar of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Moscow, will officiate a blessing of animals at the 9:30 a.m. Sunday service for the feast of St. Francis of Assisi. The church is located at 111 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Social distancing and masks are required.
Attendees are encouraged to bring living animal companions as well as pictures of pets and stuffed animals. The feast of St. Francis of Assisi is observed on the closest Sunday to Oct. 4 and commemorates the life of St. Francis who was born in the 12th century. He is considered the patron saint of animals and the environment.
To schedule a home blessing for animals which would not do well in a lively church environment call the church office at (208) 882-2022.
Feminist author to speak at UI Women’s Center event
The University of Idaho Women’s Center will have feminist author and race scholar Ijeoma Oluo deliver the keynote address at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Idaho Central Credit Union Arena, on the UI campus. Oluo is the author of New York Times bestseller “So You Want To Talk About Race” which was selected as the 2022-23 common read book for the UI community.
The University of Idaho Women’s Center was founded in 1972 and is one of the longest running, continuously operated campus based women’s centers in the United States. Preregistration is required and can be done online at bit.ly/3y2crC6. Proof of registration is required to enter the arena.
Idaho GOP roadshow coming to Genesee
The Idaho Republican Party’s “Keep Idaho Red Roadshow” will be stopping in Genesee from 6-9 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Barn at Mader Farm, 13506 Hillside Road, Genesee. Republican candidates for the November election will be in attendance.
The event is open to the public and families are welcome. The other stops on the tour include Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Burley, Boise, Nampa and Coeur d’ Alene. For more information visit bit.ly/3Swe1oo.
Moscow library collecting scary short stories
The Moscow Public Library is collecting scary short stories for a “Teensy Terrors” story competition. Stories will be collected through Oct. 7 and entries will be posted on social media Oct. 12. To submit a story visit the library and fill out a form. Public voting for the best story will begin on Oct. 11 and run through Oct. 24. Prizes for the best story will be awarded after Oct. 24.
In other library news, the Tuesday Teabirds Book Club will meet at 2 p.m. Oct.11 at the library to discuss the book “The Maid,” by Nita Prose. The book is available in physical, ebook and audiobook forms. The upcoming title is “The Beadworkers” by Beth Piatote for the Nov. 8 meeting and “Finlay Donovan is Killing it” by Elle Cosimano for the Dec. 13 meeting. For more events visit latahlibrary.org/events-calendar.