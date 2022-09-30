Local Briefs

Nomura

Moscow’s Nomura named to statewide student council

Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra has named 13 Idaho public school students to the second annual Student Advisory Council. McDonald Elementary School fifth-grader Koharu Nomura was one of the 13 selected for the council, which will have its first meeting Monday in Boise.

Students selected came from both large and small regions and represented students from fifth through 12 grade. Students will meet with Ybarra to give feedback and share thoughts on topics like social media influence, conditions of school buildings, mental health and opportunities for STEM activities.

