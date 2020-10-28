Local Idaho Democrats have raised more money than their Republican opponents, and most of the donors are from the area the Democrats would represent, according to the Idaho Secretary of State’s website.
Idaho Fifth District state Senate
David Nelson, D-Moscow, has raised $48,654.96 and spent $31,124.23. Through September, he received 203 contributions, 159 of which were from residents or companies of Latah or Benewah counties — the counties in District 5.
Twenty-two of Nelson’s 203 contributions were $500 or more, with $1,000 marking the highest donations.
Several residents, companies and current and former politicians donated $1,000. This month, Nelson received $1,000 each from Avista Corp. in Spokane, the Idaho State AFL-CIO and the United Steel Workers District 12 in Castle Rock, Colo.
Nelson’s opponent, Dan Foreman, R-Viola, had no campaign finances to report.
Idaho Fifth District state Representative, Position A
Dulce Kersting-Lark, D-Moscow, has raised the most money of the Fifth District state candidates, bringing in $51,336.35 and spending $18,058.77.
Through September, she received 414 contributions, 312 of which were from individuals or companies of Latah or Benewah counties. Thirty of her 414 contributions were at least $500 or more, nearly all of them coming from individuals and some current and former politicians.
Kersting-Lark received three large donations in October, including her largest donation of $2,000 from the Idaho Democratic Party, $1,000 from the Latah County Democrats and $1,000 from the Melissa Wintrow for Idaho Senate campaign.
Kersting Lark’s opponent, Brandon Mitchell, R-Moscow, has raised $30,183.69 and spent $19,876.17. Through September, he received 43 contributions, 17 of which were from individuals or companies in Latah or Benewah counties.
Twenty-five of his 43 contributions were $500 or more, including two loans Mitchell took out totaling $11,247.17. Another $6,950 is from Mitchell’s businesses, Idaho Republican campaigns or his political treasurer.
Idaho Fifth District state Representative, Position B
Renee Love, D-Moscow, has raised $43,235.75 in contributions and spent $14,788.57. Through September, she received 381 contributions, 289 of which were from Latah or Benewah counties.
Twenty-six of the 381 contributions were $500 or more, with most of the donations coming from individuals and current and former politicians.
Love received five large contributions in October, including $2,000 from the Idaho Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee, $1,000 from the Melissa Wintrow for Idaho Senate campaign, $1,000 from the Latah County Democrats, $1,000 from the Idaho Young Democrats and $1,000 from the John McCrostie for Idaho District 16 campaign.
Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee, has raised $37,690 and spent $34,391.43. Through September, she received 94 contributions, including 26 from residents or companies in Latah or Benewah counties. Forty of the 94 contributions were of the $500 or more variety.
Nilsson Troy also received five $1,000 contributions in October from Clearwater Paper in Spokane, Avista Corp. in Spokane, Idaho Wheat and Barley Political Action Committee, Melaleuca Inc. in Idaho Falls and ANRIPAC in Meridian, Idaho.
James Hartley, C-Moscow, received $100 from the Idaho Defense LLC, a firearms training organization Hartley is part of. He has spent $60.
Latah County Commissioner
Tom Lamar, D-Moscow, has raised almost $10,000 more than challenger Gabriel Rench, R-Moscow. Lamar has raised $26,718.03 and spent $9,507.35 while Rench has brought in $16,831.50 and spent $11,799.15.
Lamar has 213 contributions with 186 from Latah County residents or businesses. Twelve out of 14 of the $500-plus contributions are from Latah County individuals or companies, with $1,000 as his highest donations. Fellow Latah County Commissioners Dave McGraw and Kathie LaFortune donated to his campaign.
Rench garnered 85 contributions and 40 of them are from Latah County residents or companies. Fourteen of the 85 contributions are $500 or more with the largest ones at $1,000. Similar to Lamar, 12 of the 14 large contributions to Rench’s campaign are from Latah County residents.
Garrett Cabeza can be reached at (208) 883-4631, or by email to gcabeza@dnews.com.