Several libraries in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley are going to eliminate fines for overdue items, and the Latah County Library District could follow suit.
The Whitman County Rural Library District has long done away with such penalties for its overdue books.
Jennifer Ashby, director of the Asotin County Library, said some libraries starting Feb. 1 will not fine patrons for overdue items, but will temporarily freeze their account. The Lewiston City Library and Prairie-River Library District also are adopting the change in policy.
She said the policy is intended to encourage people to bring their books back and continue to visit the libraries without fear of financial penalty.
Chris Sokol, the Latah County Library District director, said her district also has discussed eliminating fines and she is optimistic it will do so starting in March.
She said such fines do not often lead to books or other materials being brought back to the library, and they can deter people from coming back.
“A lot of libraries feel that having fines is a barrier to library use,” she said.
Kristie Kirkpatrick, director of Whitman County Rural Library District, said its libraries have not charged fines on overdue books for years, but do place fines on books that have been lost. They will charge fines for overdue movies because of their popularity, she said.
She said the library staff feel eliminating late fees on books benefits children who want to use the library.
“It felt like a lot of times kids were suffering the consequences when our whole goal is to get kids to love reading,” she said.
Starting Feb. 1, the Whitman County library system will begin its annual Food for Fines drive that has been happening for 20 years.
The public can donate nonperishable food or toiletry items to a library in place of paying their fines. The food will go toward food banks in local communities. Those who do not have fines can also donate.
The Food for Fines Drive was created, Kirkpatrick said, to help food banks address food insecurity in their communities during a time of year when food supplies are low.
Catalina Flores, public services manager for Whitman County libraries, said the Food for Fines drive is a way of giving back to people who may be struggling with other expenses such as high energy bills during the winter.
She said last year Whitman County libraries collected more than $700 worth of food.
Anthony Kuipers can be reached at (208) 883-4640, or by email to akuipers@dnews.com.