Pullman Parks and Facilities is planning for its largest upgrades in history, investing more than $1 million in its parks and recreational spaces.

After years of receiving requests from Pullman residents asking to improve the city’s parks, Parks and Facilities Director Kurt Dahmen knew something had to be done. But, with rising costs of equipment and the COVID-19 pandemic, upgrading Pullman’s recreational spaces proved to be a challenge. Thanks to a couple of bonds and a little bit of persistence, Pullman will now be seeing major improvements this year, including new playground equipment, picnic shelters, bathrooms and more.

Dahmen said something needed to change after a Pullman resident told him that his family was traveling to Moscow for a walk in the park. On top of that, representatives from playground companies called some of Pullman’s parks “unique,” “iconic” and “not compliant in today’s playground equipment.”

