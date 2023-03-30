Pullman Parks and Facilities is planning for its largest upgrades in history, investing more than $1 million in its parks and recreational spaces.
After years of receiving requests from Pullman residents asking to improve the city’s parks, Parks and Facilities Director Kurt Dahmen knew something had to be done. But, with rising costs of equipment and the COVID-19 pandemic, upgrading Pullman’s recreational spaces proved to be a challenge. Thanks to a couple of bonds and a little bit of persistence, Pullman will now be seeing major improvements this year, including new playground equipment, picnic shelters, bathrooms and more.
Dahmen said something needed to change after a Pullman resident told him that his family was traveling to Moscow for a walk in the park. On top of that, representatives from playground companies called some of Pullman’s parks “unique,” “iconic” and “not compliant in today’s playground equipment.”
Parks and Facilities knew upgrades in its parks had to be done, Dahmen said, but funding has always been an issue. Over the years the agency has improved some equipment for the safety of its users, but hasn’t been able to make improvements of this size.
Dahmen said in his 23 years at Parks and Facilities, he hasn’t seen upgrades of this breadth. He added the last time the agency did something this major was when it built the Terre View Park in the early 2000s, and Pullman’s first Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) playground in September 2022. But nothing has compared to this year’s operation.
Funding for these projects came from two Pullman bonds, a metropolitan parks district and reshuffling of projects. Dahmen said the Pullman City Council passed two bonds in 2018, to grant purchases of a new city hall and recreation center, as well as purchase land for a potential third fire station and construction of an event center at Lawson Gardens.
The city was able to build and remodel a new city hall and a recreation center, but as time went on prices for equipment began to skyrocket. According to past reporting, costs of materials in the construction market have nearly doubled compared to three years ago.
Parks and Facilities presented its design for the event center in 2021, and the council had to reject all bids because prices were too high. Dahmen said the lowest estimate engineers gave to build the facility was around $1 million. The agency rescoped the project and came back a year later, but prices were still climbing.
Rather than wait for costs to plateau, the council scrapped the project but still wanted money dedicated to the event center to stay in Parks and Facilities. The agency and the council thought to use the funds to improve parks instead.
Additionally, Dahmen said Parks and Facilities has a metropolitan parks district that has been used to collect money into a capital improvement program. With these funds, the agency has garnered enough support to upgrade parks to a standard they’ve seen only in their dreams.
Seven Pullman parks will be seeing improvements this year. Here’s what to expect:
— Harrison Park will receive new playground equipment, including swings, monkey bars and a play structure. Upgrades will be installed this spring.
— Kruegel Park is getting a new picnic shelter and playground equipment this spring.
— Mary’s Park will also receive a new picnic shelter, a paved parking lot and bathrooms. Installation will begin early summer.
— McGee Park will get all new playground pieces set to be ready between July and September.
— Military Hill Park is expected to have new playground equipment in late summer.
— Reaney Park will receive all new playground equipment anticipated to be finished in August.
— Sunnyside Hill will get new swings, a cone spinner and a tower-like play structure, as well as new landscaping and parking design. Installation is planned to wrap up in early summer.
Dahmen said the city is trying to decrease its waste and is aware Pullman residents may be sentimental about old playground equipment. All equipment that is viable can be purchased from the City of Pullman surplus site.
“Parks enhance the quality of life for everyone in the community,” said Dahmen. “We’re just excited we can do this.”