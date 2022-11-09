Two Republican candidates are leading the Latah County commissioner races as of Tuesday night.
Unofficial results show Republican Brian Loomis, with 5,767 votes, is leading incumbent Democrat Tom Lamar in the District 2 seat by 523 votes.
Lamar has held that seat for eight years. Loomis is a Moscow real estate agent and local business owner.
In the District 3 county commissioner race, Republican Carl Berglund, with 5,732 votes, is leading Democrat John Bohman, who has 5,203 votes. The two candidates are vying to replace retiring Commissioner Dave McGraw.
Berglund is a project management consultant in Kendrick and Bohman is a Troy farmer.
With 6,037 votes, Republican Julie Fry is ahead of Democrat Alexa Kim’s 4,808 votes in the race for Latah County Clerk.
Republican Peggy Gottschalk is leading Democrat BJ Swanson in the Latah County Treasurer’s race. Gottschalk has 5,901 votes to Swanson’s 5,072.
As of Tuesday night, Latah County reported that nearly half of its 22,651 registered voters filled out their ballots.
Twenty-nine of 34 precincts were accounted for in the unofficial early results.
David Sutherland ran unopposed for county assessor and Catherine Mabbutt ran unopposed for county coroner.