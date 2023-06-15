‘Lost’ apple found near Moscow

Gamble Gold apples.

 Courtesy photo

An apple variety that was previously thought to be lost or extinct was discovered near Moscow.

The Lost Apple Project, a nonprofit under the Whitman County Historical Society, announced the discovery Wednesday. The Lost Apple Project partnered with The Temperate Orchard Conservancy eight years ago to find lost apples in Washington. Its operations have since expanded to Idaho and Oregon.

According to a news release from the nonprofit, the lost apple was found in an orchard just south of Moscow. It was likely planted by Daniel Gamble soon after he established a 160-acre homestead there in 1880.