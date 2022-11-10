Lots of new faces headed for Statehouse

Candidate for Lieutenant Governor of Idaho, Scott Bedke, delivers his acceptance speech at the Idaho Republican Party 2022 General Election Night Celebration at The Grove Hotel in Boise, Idaho, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Kyle Green)

 Kyle Green

Retirements, redistricting and a slew of unsuccessful reelection bids will result in a nearly 50% turnover in the Idaho Legislature next session.

Based on Tuesday’s general election results, 20 of 35 seats in the Idaho Senate in 2023 will be occupied by people who weren’t there during the 2022 session.

Similarly, 31 of 70 House seats will have new representatives.

