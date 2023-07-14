Low-income survivors face uphill battle

Stacey Marron, right, domestic violence program manager at Broadview Shelter and Transitional Housing, meets with Kelsey Fleetwood, a legal advocate, at Solid Ground’s main headquarters in Seattle.

If you are in a domestic violence situation, connect with advocates and resources through the Washington State Coalition Against Domestic Violence at wscadv.org.

Nique showed up to her first court hearing in King County alone.

Homeless and without an attorney or victim advocate by her side, she filed for a protection order against her husband in April. She said she was escaping a psychologically abusive marriage and felt her life was in danger, court documents say.

