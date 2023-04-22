The League of Women Voters of Pullman is encouraging conversations about politics between children and their families through art.

The league held its second Visual Arts Competition, and received more than three times as many submissions this year. The theme was “eARTh Art,” asking kids in Whitman County to artistically show how civics and the natural world are connected. Winners of the competition have already been announced, and the league will hold an awards ceremony at the Neill Public Library at 2 p.m. today.

Carolyn Joswig-Jones, league member, said the competition began because of a book. Last year, the league had extra copies of the 2020 League of Women Voters of Washington Education Fund textbook, “The State We’re In: Washington” and didn’t want them to go to waste. During one of their meetings, Joswig-Jones had an idea to use them in an art contest.

