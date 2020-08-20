A lemonade stand will be open from 2-6 p.m. today in Pullman at 720 SW Finch Way to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. This will be the third consecutive year for the stand.
Shay Connell of Pullman was born with a congenital heart defect. In 2018 and 2019, Connell, along with her wish-granting volunteer Kimberly Carper and Kimberly’s children, Marissa and Jack, organized the lemonade stand and bake sale to raise money for the foundation. Those two sales raised more than $11,000 combined.
The stand will look a little different this year, in that they are encouraging drive-up orders, asking everyone to wear masks, and to social distance. All lemonade and baked goods are donation-only.