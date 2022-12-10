Normally, people wouldn’t think twice about staying in their homes during a cold winter night. But when Santa’s sleigh drives through the neighborhood, all thought goes out the window — you could get a candy cane from the one and only Kris Kringle, after all.
People on North Military Hill were delighted to see Santa glide through their neighborhood on his sleigh. So much so that some residents came out of their homes without a jacket, barefoot, in below-freezing temperatures with snow on the ground. There wasn’t a Scrooge in sight as adults and children alike were enthralled to be in Mr. Claus’ presence.
Thursday evening, I had the chance to join the Pullman Lion’s Club, the Pullman Fire Department and a secret Santa step-in to drive through Pullman subdivisions. It’s a 70-year-old tradition: One week in December, Santa will visit the city’s hills to make childrens’ and adults’ jaws drop as he wishes everyone a happy holiday. This year was different, though. Someone was crazy enough to invite a local journalist on their Christmas adventure, and I must admit she loved every minute of it.
It felt like my childhood dreams had come true. I stepped on Santa’s sleigh, which was seemingly older than time itself, to help deliver gifts and treats, and spread the holiday spirit. My inner child was gleaming, wide-eyed, as I accompanied Mr. Claus on his yearly promenade.
We kicked off our trip by driving on Grand Avenue, running red lights to make it to Military Hill on time. Cars were honking and people were yelling “I love you, Santa,” as we sped down streets. Friends sitting outside My Office Bar and Grill looked at each other, speechless, as Santa’s sleigh drove past.
In the neighborhood, everyone and their dog came out to see us. Holding their pint-sized pups, a couple walked up to the sleigh to introduce their pets to Santa. Les Davies, a Pullman Lion’s Club member, joked that the organizers needed to start stocking the sleigh with milk bones.
Kids ran to the sleigh as fast as they would to their presents under the tree on Christmas morning. Some wanted to get on the sleigh to hug Santa, others followed us to the end of their block and a few were only interested in the candy cane. But one thing every child shared was an ear-to-ear grin that could be seen from the North Pole. Their smiles melted every heart in sight.
When Santa handed candy canes to kids, he would call out to some of them by their names. I don’t know how he did that, it’s one secret he wouldn’t tell me. Every child was stunned, one screamed “Santa knows my name!” It was a nice touch to a perfect night, it made every kid feel truly special and seen.
The real identity of Santa’s step-in has been Pullman’s best kept secret. He’s been a part of Santa’s tours for five years, and no one has guessed yet who he is. A week before our departure, I was able to meet him in the flesh. I have been welcomed to a small circle who know the identity of the Pullman Santa — and I can say with honesty that this knowledge made me feel as special as ever.