Malden receives grant for fire station

Malden received a nearly $1 million boost toward its goal of building a new facility to house a fire station, city clerk’s office and post office.
The Washington Department of Commerce announced this week that it has awarded Malden a $900,000 grant for the building in addition to $30,000 for park upgrades.
Malden Mayor Dan Harwood said an architectural firm is currently designing the fire and public service station. Once that step is completed, the city will have a better idea of how much the building will cost, he said.
He hopes to break ground on the building in spring 2022.
Harwood said Malden, which is a little more than a year removed from the Babb Road Fire that destroyed much of the Whitman County town and its public buildings, will also use insurance funds and FEMA funds to pay for the building’s costs.
Harwood spoke about the importance of rebuilding the fire station Friday.
“Our obligation to our residents is to provide them with the best fire safety we can,” he said.
Malden is also hoping to add new features for the city park with the help of the $30,000 state grant.
Harwood said ideas that have been discussed include adding a gazebo, as well as disc golf features to the park.
In other news, Congress-woman Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers announced this week that House Democrats voted against adding a bill named after Malden to its $3.5 trillion spending package.
The Malden Act would have required the president to approve or deny a disaster declaration request within 30 days. If the request is not denied within 30 days, then it is approved. McMorris Rodgers introduced the legislation in June.
Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.