A 59-year-old man punched a 55-year-old man multiple times in the face after the younger man threw coffee at the older man Saturday afternoon during a protest across the street from the Moscow Police Department, according to Moscow police Capt. Will Krasselt and a video posted on YouTube.
About 100 people — maskless and mostly failing to social distance — peacefully worshiped, spoke out against alleged government tyranny and protested Moscow’s face mask order Saturday outside City Hall in an event organized by a state representative from southern Idaho.
After protesting outside City Hall, some members of the group, including the 59-year-old man, gathered outside the police station. The 55-year-old man, who wore a mask and a gray University of Idaho alumni sweatshirt, was engaged in a verbal argument with the 59-year-old.
Video shows the older man backing the younger man into a parked truck. The younger man then threw coffee at the older man and the older man retaliated by throwing punches. Blood could be seen on the man’s gray sweatshirt after the incident.
Krasselt said the incident was forwarded to the prosecutor’s office for a charge against the 59-year-old man.
Saturday’s protest was the third in four days outside Moscow City Hall.
Five people were cited for suspicion of violating the city’s face mask order at the first gathering at City Hall — a “psalm sing” Wednesday. Three of those people were arrested, including Latah County commissioner candidate Gabriel Rench, and have been released from jail.
City Attorney Mia Bautista said in an email Monday that none of the charges against the five people have been dismissed.
No citations or arrests were made at the Friday or Saturday gatherings outside City Hall. Police could not be seen except for patrol cars periodically driving by.
Moscow Police Chief James Fry said it is “up in the air” whether officers will be present at future large gatherings featuring maskless protesters not social distancing. He also said he does not want to give away the department’s hand regarding maskless gatherings.
“We’re just trying to let the waters calm a little bit here,” Fry said.
He said officers always have discretion whether or not to issue a citation — whether it be for an alleged mask order violation or speeding.
According to a city of Moscow news release Friday, officers will continue to make decisions on the best way to proceed on a case-by-case basis regarding alleged face mask order violations, keeping in mind the health and safety of residents and officers, the release said. The police response may call for the issuance of additional citations or no police intervention at all, depending on the totality of the information they have at the time.
