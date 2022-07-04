COLFAX – A man died Saturday night near Colfax in an ATV crash, according to a Whitman County Sheriff’s Office news release issued Sunday.
The crash was at about 7 p.m. near McNeilly Road at milepost 1, west of Colfax.
Deputies came on the scene and found an adult man had been riding a Honda three-wheeler in a field at a high rate of speed. The three-wheeler drove over a raised bank of dirt and went airborne. The driver was thrown from the vehicle and was not wearing a helmet during the accident, according to the news release.
The ATV rider was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. His name wasn’t released. The Whitman County Coroner’s Office and the sheriff's office are both investigating.