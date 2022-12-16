Washington State Patrol officers stood outside the Coffee House Apartment complex on Latah Street surrounded by police tape Thursday afternoon while investigating an officer-involved shooting after one man was killed by a SWAT team member during early hours.

A man in his 30s was fatally shot by a member of the Whitman County Regional SWAT team after a standoff in his apartment late Wednesday night and into the early Thursday morning hours, according to a Pullman Police Department news release. Around 28 residents, 20 Washington State University student residents and eight nonstudent residents, were evacuated from the premises during the incident.

Pullman police responded to the 1000 block of Latah Street at 8:37 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a report of a “weapon offense,” according to the release. Officers found the man was allegedly threatening to kill his roommates at their apartment; the roommates were later evacuated from the complex.

