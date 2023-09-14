A Lewiston man was sentenced for causing a drunken crash that killed a woman in southern Whitman County.

Sage Jones, 19, pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide in Whitman County Superior Court last month. Whitman County Judge Gary Libey showed mercy when sentencing Jones in court last Friday.

Jones was ordered to spend a little under a year of home electronic monitoring confinement, according to court records. He may leave his residence only for work and doctor’s appointments.

