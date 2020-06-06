The 42-year-old transient man who spray-painted several Moscow businesses last month was sentenced Friday by Latah County Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall to one year of unsupervised probation and credit for time served in Latah County Jail.
David Tully pleaded guilty to three misdemeanor charges of vandalism and one misdemeanor charge of petit theft.
He initially faced seven vandalism charges for allegedly spray-painting Tri-State Outfitters, Inland Cellular, Idaho State Liquor Store, Sherwin-Williams Paints, Idaho Inn and Best Western Plus University Inn — all on West Pullman Road. One charge was for each affected business, except for the Best Western in which two charges were handed down.
Tully was arrested for petit theft after police contacted him around 12:10 a.m. May 9 at Taj Grocery on West Third Street in Moscow. Police were called to the store after the allegedly intoxicated Tully reportedly stole a bottle of wine.
Tully was ordered to pay restitution to Taj Grocery and restitution is to be determined for the vandalized businesses.
According to the Latah County Jail roster Friday night, Tully remained in jail for criminal matters related to another jurisdiction.