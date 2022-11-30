With a murder investigation still being a big question mark for the people of Moscow and what seems like the rest of the country, University of Idaho students spent last week’s Thanksgiving break deciding whether to go back on campus or stay home.

This week, during the first two days school has been back in session, there has been a noticeable shortage of students, similar to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The university is still determining how many students are studying from afar, but it appears many are staying away from Moscow.

The University of Idaho has asked professors to be flexible with their students on how they choose to attend the classes, especially while the murders of the four UI students remains unsolved.

