Maxwell: District takes rape allegations seriously

The superintendent of Pullman Public Schools wants to assure students and their families that the school district takes allegations of sexual assault seriously and has procedures in place to address these accusations.

On Friday, Pullman High School students walked out of class and marched to downtown Pullman to express their frustration with what they perceived as a lack of response from the district after a student reported being raped.

“I think the message we want to communicate to our parents is that we take any allegations of a sexual assault serious,” Superintendent Bob Maxwell said Monday.

