Suicide rates among rural Idaho youth remain some of the highest in the nation and local health officials are hoping to respond to that emergency through a youth crisis center.

The Idaho Region 2 Behavioral Health Board will meet at 1:30 p.m. Thursday via Zoom to discuss the issue with Rep. Lori McCann, R-Lewiston and health department officials. The meeting is open to the public.

“There’s nothing for youth in this area and we have high youth suicide rates,” said Jim Rehder of Cottonwood, chairperson of the Region 2 Behavioral Health Board.

