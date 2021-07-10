Monday

MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL BUDGET WORKSHOP

8 a.m., council chambers, City Hall

Fiscal Year 2022 opening remarks

General budgetary overview

Presentation of departmental budgets

Council discussion, comments and staff direction on budget

Reconvene Wednesday if necessary

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow

8:30 a.m. — Executive session

9:30 a.m. — Convene Board of Equalization

10:15 a.m. — Discussion and decision regarding Jones Road Fiber Project

1 p.m. — Funding request for Fiscal Year 2021-2022 by Wellness

1:15 p.m. — Reconvene Board of Equalization

1:30 p.m. — Discussion regarding use of ARPA and CARES funds to purchase mobileand portable radios, and upgrading radio equipment

WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

9 a.m., Courthouse, Colfax, attend online at https://.us/j/250921172

UNIONTOWN COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT ASSOCIATION BOARD

4:30 p.m., Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Parkway

MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL ADMINISTRATIVE COMMITTEE

4:30 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

Amendment to city code to address management reorganization

Electric scooter and shared mobility program code amendment and license agreement

PULLMAN POLICE ADVISORY COMMITTEE

5:30 p.m., City Hall

Canceled

POTLATCH CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

TROY SCHOOL BOARD

7 p.m., High School Media Center

UNIONTOWN PLANNING COMMISSION

7 p.m., Town Hall

PULLMAN HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMITTEE

7:30 p.m., City Hall

Tuesday

PULLMAN ARTS COMMISSION

4 p.m., virtual meeting by conference call, call (346) 980-4201 to participate

Artwork site plan

Utility box wraps

End Racism Now mural

MOSCOW TREE COMMISSION

4 p.m., Mayor’s conference room, City Hall

Heritage Tree Ad Hoc Committee meeting

MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS/FINANCE COMMITTEE

4 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

State/local agreement funding phases 1 and 2 of construction of Third Street safety improvements

Community development block grant funding ADA access projects for Mountain View, Indian Hills parks

Vacation of stormwater utility easement for Indian Hills Eighth development

Consider recommendation to declare certain past-due utility bills uncollectable and reinstate collection policies

MOSCOW ARTS COMMISSION

5 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

MOSCOW PATHWAYS COMMISSION

5 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall

GENESEE SCHOOL BOARD

6:30 p.m., Elementary IEN Room, 330 W. Ash St.

ALBION TOWN COUNCIL

7 p.m., Town Hall

JULIAETTA CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

Canceled

PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

Resolution accepting the bid of Shawn Cole Construction Inc. for the Sarah M. Moore Memorial River Nook project

Resolution authorizing the execution of ground lease between the city and Horizon Realty Advisors LLC

Motion to amend the joint operating agreement for the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport

Motion to approve purchase of two new ambulances in 2022

Wednesday

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow

9 a.m. — Discussion and decision with Chad and Paula Bartlett regarding application for permit to Idaho Department of Water Resources

9:15 a.m. — Discussion and decision with Tom Polek regarding application for permit to Idaho Department of Water Resources

9:30 a.m. — Request to approve and sign a hardship application by Mt. Home Grange

10 a.m. — Parks and Recreation monthly meeting

10:30 a.m. — Discussion and decision on whether to extend or terminate resolution regarding HooDoo water emergency

1 p.m. — Request to approve distribution of excess funds from the tax deed sale of theformer Felton-Strobel lot on Beplate Lane in Potlatch

1:15 p.m. — ITS monthly meeting

KENDRICK SCHOOL BOARD

7 p.m., Kendrick High School Library

MOSCOW PLANNING AND ZONING

7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

Canceled

Thursday

PALOUSE BASIN AQUIFER COMMITTEE

2 p.m., University of Idaho Facilities Services Center, Jack’s Creek Meeting Room

Tags

Recommended for you