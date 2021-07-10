Monday
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL BUDGET WORKSHOP
8 a.m., council chambers, City Hall
Fiscal Year 2022 opening remarks
General budgetary overview
Presentation of departmental budgets
Council discussion, comments and staff direction on budget
Reconvene Wednesday if necessary
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
8:30 a.m. — Executive session
9:30 a.m. — Convene Board of Equalization
10:15 a.m. — Discussion and decision regarding Jones Road Fiber Project
1 p.m. — Funding request for Fiscal Year 2021-2022 by Wellness
1:15 p.m. — Reconvene Board of Equalization
1:30 p.m. — Discussion regarding use of ARPA and CARES funds to purchase mobileand portable radios, and upgrading radio equipment
WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9 a.m., Courthouse, Colfax, attend online at https://.us/j/250921172
UNIONTOWN COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT ASSOCIATION BOARD
4:30 p.m., Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Parkway
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL ADMINISTRATIVE COMMITTEE
4:30 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Amendment to city code to address management reorganization
Electric scooter and shared mobility program code amendment and license agreement
PULLMAN POLICE ADVISORY COMMITTEE
5:30 p.m., City Hall
Canceled
POTLATCH CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
TROY SCHOOL BOARD
7 p.m., High School Media Center
UNIONTOWN PLANNING COMMISSION
7 p.m., Town Hall
PULLMAN HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMITTEE
7:30 p.m., City Hall
Tuesday
PULLMAN ARTS COMMISSION
4 p.m., virtual meeting by conference call, call (346) 980-4201 to participate
Artwork site plan
Utility box wraps
End Racism Now mural
MOSCOW TREE COMMISSION
4 p.m., Mayor’s conference room, City Hall
Heritage Tree Ad Hoc Committee meeting
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS/FINANCE COMMITTEE
4 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
State/local agreement funding phases 1 and 2 of construction of Third Street safety improvements
Community development block grant funding ADA access projects for Mountain View, Indian Hills parks
Vacation of stormwater utility easement for Indian Hills Eighth development
Consider recommendation to declare certain past-due utility bills uncollectable and reinstate collection policies
MOSCOW ARTS COMMISSION
5 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
MOSCOW PATHWAYS COMMISSION
5 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall
GENESEE SCHOOL BOARD
6:30 p.m., Elementary IEN Room, 330 W. Ash St.
ALBION TOWN COUNCIL
7 p.m., Town Hall
JULIAETTA CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
Canceled
PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
Resolution accepting the bid of Shawn Cole Construction Inc. for the Sarah M. Moore Memorial River Nook project
Resolution authorizing the execution of ground lease between the city and Horizon Realty Advisors LLC
Motion to amend the joint operating agreement for the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport
Motion to approve purchase of two new ambulances in 2022
Wednesday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
9 a.m. — Discussion and decision with Chad and Paula Bartlett regarding application for permit to Idaho Department of Water Resources
9:15 a.m. — Discussion and decision with Tom Polek regarding application for permit to Idaho Department of Water Resources
9:30 a.m. — Request to approve and sign a hardship application by Mt. Home Grange
10 a.m. — Parks and Recreation monthly meeting
10:30 a.m. — Discussion and decision on whether to extend or terminate resolution regarding HooDoo water emergency
1 p.m. — Request to approve distribution of excess funds from the tax deed sale of theformer Felton-Strobel lot on Beplate Lane in Potlatch
1:15 p.m. — ITS monthly meeting
KENDRICK SCHOOL BOARD
7 p.m., Kendrick High School Library
MOSCOW PLANNING AND ZONING
7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Canceled
Thursday
PALOUSE BASIN AQUIFER COMMITTEE
2 p.m., University of Idaho Facilities Services Center, Jack’s Creek Meeting Room