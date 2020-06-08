Monday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
9 a.m. — Assessor budget presentation
9:30 a.m. — Building and Grounds budget presentation
10 a.m. — Civil Counsel — executive session
11 a.m. — Parks and Recreation budget presentation 11:30 a.m. — Coroner budget presentation
Meeting held via phone
1 p.m. — Solid Waste budget presentation
1:30 p.m. — Noxious Weed Control budget presentation
1:50 p.m. — Review and approve monthly bills
2 p.m. — Canvass the votes for the May 19 election
WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Courthouse, Colfax
Attend online at zoom.us/j/250921172
9 a.m. — Workshop
COVID-19 discussions
CARES Act consultant
PULLMAN POLICE ADVISORY COMMITTEE
5:30 p.m., City Hall
Canceled
COLFAX SCHOOL BOARD
7 p.m. Room 102, Jennings Elementary
9-12 math and science curriculum adoption
2020 board meeting schedule July-December
Fee schedules
COVID-19 update
POTLATCH CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
TROY SCHOOL BOARD
7 p.m., Troy High School Library
Public hearing on proposed fiscal 2020-21 budget; consider approving budget
UNIONTOWN PLANNING COMMISSION
7 p.m., Town Hall
GENESEE SCHOOL BOARD
5:45 p.m., Genesee School, 330 W. Ash Ave., Room 016
Discussion of fiscal 2021 budget; consider approving budget
Motion to enter executive session to consider the evaluation, dismissal or disciplining of or to hear complaints or charges brought against, a public officer, employee, staff member or individual agent, or public-school student.
PULLMAN HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMITTEE
7:30 p.m., City Hall
Canceled
Tuesday
MOSCOW ARTS COMMISSION
Canceled
MOSCOW PATHWAYS COMMISSION
Canceled
ALBION TOWN COUNCIL
7 p.m., Town Hall
JULIAETTA CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
PALOUSE CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., Conducted by conference call
Attend online at www.youtube.com/c/CityofPullmanWA or call 1 (623)-404-9000
Resolution adopting the Whitman County Hazard Mitigation Plan update
Motion to approve contract with Department of Commerce for CARES Act grant funding
Discussion — possible East Main Street traffic revisions
Wednesday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
8:40 a.m. — Museum budget presentation 9 a.m., funding request by American Legion Post 81 (Potlatch)
9:20 a.m. — Funding request by American Legion Post 6 (Moscow)
9:40 a.m. — Funding request by Friendly Neighbors Senior Meals
10 a.m. — Auditor/Elections budget presentation
10:30 a.m. — Social Services budget presentation
11:15 a.m. — District Court budget presentation
Meeting held via Microsoft Teams
1:20 p.m. — Funding request by Palouse Basin Water Summit, Inc.
Meeting held via Microsoft Teams
1:40 p.m. — Funding request by Clearwater Economic Development Association
Meeting held via Microsoft Teams
PULLMAN CEMETERY COMMITTEE
9 a.m., Pioneer Center, 240 SE Dexter St.
Canceled
WHITMAN COUNTY DEVELOPMENTAL SERVICES BOARD
Noon, Human Services Building, 1235 SE Professional Mall Blvd., Pullman
TROY CITY COUNCIL
5 p.m., City Hall
UNIONTOWN TOWN COUNCIL
6 p.m., Town Hall
PULLMAN PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION
6:30 p.m., City Hall
PULLMAN SCHOOL BOARD
6:30 p.m., Community Room, High School
View online through the Pullman Public Schools YouTube channel
Whitman County Transportation Cooperative Construction documents
MOSCOW PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION
7 p.m., city’s YouTube channel
Public hearing on a proposal for a rezone from Agriculture/Forestry to Farm Ranch of a 30-acre parcel of land at 2800 South U.S. Highway 95 within the Area of City Impact.
Thursday
MOSCOW TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION
Canceled