Monday

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow

9 a.m. — Assessor budget presentation

9:30 a.m. — Building and Grounds budget presentation

10 a.m. — Civil Counsel — executive session

11 a.m. — Parks and Recreation budget presentation 11:30 a.m. — Coroner budget presentation

Meeting held via phone

1 p.m. — Solid Waste budget presentation

1:30 p.m. — Noxious Weed Control budget presentation

1:50 p.m. — Review and approve monthly bills

2 p.m. — Canvass the votes for the May 19 election

WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Courthouse, Colfax

Attend online at zoom.us/j/250921172

9 a.m. — Workshop

COVID-19 discussions

CARES Act consultant

PULLMAN POLICE ADVISORY COMMITTEE

5:30 p.m., City Hall

Canceled

COLFAX SCHOOL BOARD

7 p.m. Room 102, Jennings Elementary

9-12 math and science curriculum adoption

2020 board meeting schedule July-December

Fee schedules

COVID-19 update

POTLATCH CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

TROY SCHOOL BOARD

7 p.m., Troy High School Library

Public hearing on proposed fiscal 2020-21 budget; consider approving budget

UNIONTOWN PLANNING COMMISSION

7 p.m., Town Hall

GENESEE SCHOOL BOARD

5:45 p.m., Genesee School, 330 W. Ash Ave., Room 016

Discussion of fiscal 2021 budget; consider approving budget

Motion to enter executive session to consider the evaluation, dismissal or disciplining of or to hear complaints or charges brought against, a public officer, employee, staff member or individual agent, or public-school student.

PULLMAN HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMITTEE

7:30 p.m., City Hall

Canceled

Tuesday

MOSCOW ARTS COMMISSION

Canceled

MOSCOW PATHWAYS COMMISSION

Canceled

ALBION TOWN COUNCIL

7 p.m., Town Hall

JULIAETTA CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

PALOUSE CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., Conducted by conference call

Attend online at www.youtube.com/c/CityofPullmanWA or call 1 (623)-404-9000

Resolution adopting the Whitman County Hazard Mitigation Plan update

Motion to approve contract with Department of Commerce for CARES Act grant funding

Discussion — possible East Main Street traffic revisions

Wednesday

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow

8:40 a.m. — Museum budget presentation 9 a.m., funding request by American Legion Post 81 (Potlatch)

9:20 a.m. — Funding request by American Legion Post 6 (Moscow)

9:40 a.m. — Funding request by Friendly Neighbors Senior Meals

10 a.m. — Auditor/Elections budget presentation

10:30 a.m. — Social Services budget presentation

11:15 a.m. — District Court budget presentation

Meeting held via Microsoft Teams

1:20 p.m. — Funding request by Palouse Basin Water Summit, Inc.

Meeting held via Microsoft Teams

1:40 p.m. — Funding request by Clearwater Economic Development Association

Meeting held via Microsoft Teams

PULLMAN CEMETERY COMMITTEE

9 a.m., Pioneer Center, 240 SE Dexter St.

Canceled

WHITMAN COUNTY DEVELOPMENTAL SERVICES BOARD

Noon, Human Services Building, 1235 SE Professional Mall Blvd., Pullman

TROY CITY COUNCIL

5 p.m., City Hall

UNIONTOWN TOWN COUNCIL

6 p.m., Town Hall

PULLMAN PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION

6:30 p.m., City Hall

PULLMAN SCHOOL BOARD

6:30 p.m., Community Room, High School

View online through the Pullman Public Schools YouTube channel

Whitman County Transportation Cooperative Construction documents

MOSCOW PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION

7 p.m., city’s YouTube channel

Public hearing on a proposal for a rezone from Agriculture/Forestry to Farm Ranch of a 30-acre parcel of land at 2800 South U.S. Highway 95 within the Area of City Impact.

Thursday

MOSCOW TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION

Canceled

