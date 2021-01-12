Today
PULLMAN ARTS COMMISSION
4 p.m., meeting details can be found at bit.ly/3ntkcJa
MOSCOW ARTS COMMISSION
5 p.m., Zoom/Arts Office
MOSCOW PATHWAYS COMMISSION
5 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall
JULIAETTA CITY COUNCIL
6 p.m., City Hall
Personnel policy workshop (6 p.m.)
Public hearing: Amendment of fiscal 2021 budget to reallocate $50,000 from the general fund to the sewer fund for engineering costs for the wastewater treatment plant upgrade plan and sewer line blockage repair, and to balance sewer and water funds (7 p.m.).
PALOUSE CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., view meeting at Pullman’s YouTube channel
Resolution to accept bid for resurfacing arterial streets
Wednesday
MOSCOW SCHOOL BOARD
5 p.m., Zoom link on school district’s website
A subcommittee of the board of trustees and the Moscow Education Association Interest Based Bargaining team will hold discussion concerning continuing interests of both teams. The board will take no action.
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Call (208) 883-7208 or email clerkbocc@latah.id.us to participate.
9:30 a.m. — Quarterly jail review
10 a.m. — Parks Department bi-monthly meeting
10:15 a.m. — Information Technology Services monthly meeting
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD
3 p.m., view meeting at meetings.ringcentral.com/j/1492545504
TROY CITY COUNCIL
5 p.m., City Hall
PULLMAN SCHOOL BOARD
6:30 p.m., view meeting at Pullman Public Schools YouTube channel
GENESEE SCHOOL BOARD
6:30 p.m., Genesee School, Room 016, 330 W. Ash Ave.
MOSCOW PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION
7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Thursday
PULLMAN LEOFF DISABILITY BOARD
5:30 p.m., meeting details can be found at bit.ly/3ntkcJa
MOSCOW TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION
4 p.m., council chambers, City Hall