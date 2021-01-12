Today

PULLMAN ARTS COMMISSION

4 p.m., meeting details can be found at bit.ly/3ntkcJa

MOSCOW ARTS COMMISSION

5 p.m., Zoom/Arts Office

MOSCOW PATHWAYS COMMISSION

5 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall

JULIAETTA CITY COUNCIL

6 p.m., City Hall

Personnel policy workshop (6 p.m.)

Public hearing: Amendment of fiscal 2021 budget to reallocate $50,000 from the general fund to the sewer fund for engineering costs for the wastewater treatment plant upgrade plan and sewer line blockage repair, and to balance sewer and water funds (7 p.m.).

PALOUSE CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., view meeting at Pullman’s YouTube channel

Resolution to accept bid for resurfacing arterial streets

Wednesday

MOSCOW SCHOOL BOARD

5 p.m., Zoom link on school district’s website

A subcommittee of the board of trustees and the Moscow Education Association Interest Based Bargaining team will hold discussion concerning continuing interests of both teams. The board will take no action.

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Call (208) 883-7208 or email clerkbocc@latah.id.us to participate.

9:30 a.m. — Quarterly jail review

10 a.m. — Parks Department bi-monthly meeting

10:15 a.m. — Information Technology Services monthly meeting

NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD

3 p.m., view meeting at meetings.ringcentral.com/j/1492545504

TROY CITY COUNCIL

5 p.m., City Hall

PULLMAN SCHOOL BOARD

6:30 p.m., view meeting at Pullman Public Schools YouTube channel

GENESEE SCHOOL BOARD

6:30 p.m., Genesee School, Room 016, 330 W. Ash Ave.

MOSCOW PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION

7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

Thursday

PULLMAN LEOFF DISABILITY BOARD

5:30 p.m., meeting details can be found at bit.ly/3ntkcJa

MOSCOW TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION

4 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

