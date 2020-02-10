Monday

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow

9 a.m. — Consent calendar action items and approve/deny, sign and file action items

10 a.m. — Civil counsel

11 a.m. — Planning and Building monthly meeting

11:30 a.m. — Maintenance regular meeting

1:15 p.m. — Executive session — Personnel

1:30 p.m. — Juvenile Probation Services monthly meeting

1:45 p.m. — Review and approve monthly bills

2 p.m. — Information Technology Services monthly meeting

WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

9 a.m., Courthouse, Colfax

MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS/FINANCE COMMITTEE

3 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

Consider recommending approval of the post-disaster relief grant application to the Idaho Department of Commerce for the Sixth Street bridge replacement.

Consider recommending approval of selection of BS&A Enterprise Resource Planning software, the software license and services agreement when negotiations are complete, the funding program as outlined in the memo from the city supervisor and of directing staff to bring the necessary appropriation forward in the city’s fiscal year 2020 open budget process.

Police services facility project update

MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL ADMINISTRATIVE COMMITTEE

4:30 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

Consider the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre’s request for the city council to waive the prohibition from selling beer and/or wine for on-premises consumption within 300 feet of any church, school or any other place of worship and consider recommending approval or denial of the waiver.

Review the attached agreement for discretionary asset management and consider recommending for approval.

Police services facility project update

MOSCOW BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT

7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

Public hearing for a proposal for a conditional use permit for a recreational vehicle storage facility near the intersection of Harden and Farm roads within the Area of City Impact.

PULLMAN POLICE ADVISORY COMMITTEE

5:30 p.m., City Hall

Red light camera discussion

COLFAX SCHOOL BOARD

7 p.m. Room 102, Jennings Elementary

POTLATCH CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

TROY SCHOOL BOARD

7 p.m., High School Library

UNIONTOWN PLANNING COMMISSION

7 p.m., Town Hall

GENESEE SCHOOL BOARD

7 a.m., Genesee School, Room 016

PULLMAN HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMITTEE

7:30 p.m., City Hall

Tuesday

UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO FACULTY SENATE

3:30 p.m., Paul J. Joyce Faculty-Staff Lounge

PULLMAN ARTS COMMISSION

4 p.m., Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave.

Arts as an economic driver — Jennifer Hackman

Celebrity chef event — Joe Astorino, Community Action Center

Balazs sculpture — Alan Davis

Utility box wrap

ArtFest

MOSCOW ARTS COMMISSION

5 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

MOSCOW PATHWAYS COMMISSION

5 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall

ALBION TOWN COUNCIL

7 p.m., Town Hall

JULIAETTA CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

PALOUSE CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

Motion to confirm the mayor’s appointment to the Board of Adjustment

American Legion law and order awards

Fire department 2018 annual report

Discussion about 2020-25 Parks, Facilities & Recreation comprehensive five-year plan

Discussion about Complete Streets drafts policy

Wednesday

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Morning meetings of the Board of County Commissioners will be held at Deary City Hall, 401 Line St. Afternoon meetings of the BOCC will be held at the Latah County Annex, Conference Room 205, in Moscow.

9 a.m.

Fairgrounds monthly meeting

Disaster Services bi-monthly meeting

Solid Waste monthly meeting

Consent calendar action items

Approve/deny, sign and file action items

BOCC weekly review

In addition to the representatives for the departments previously mentioned, Prosecutor Bill Thompson, Treasurer BJ Swanson, Clerk/Auditor/Recorder Henrianne Westberg, Assessor Rod Wakefield and Sheriff Richie Skiles will be present to field questions and comments from the public.

1:15 p.m. — Extension bi-monthly meeting

1:30 p.m. — Executive session

WHITMAN COUNTY DEVELOPMENTAL SERVICES BOARD

Noon, Human Services Building, 1235 SE Professional Mall Blvd., Pullman

NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD

3 p.m., Neill Public Library, Pullman

TROY CITY COUNCIL

5 p.m., City Hall

LATAH COUNTY ZONING COMMISSION

5:30 p.m., Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow

UNIONTOWN TOWN COUNCIL

6 p.m., Town Hall

PULLMAN SCHOOL BOARD

6:30 p.m., Community Room, High School

Annual Affirmative Action Report

Report: Scratch Cooking Program update

Report: Career Choices

Mental health supports update

Kamiak student showcase

MOSCOW PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION

7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

Thursday

MOSCOW TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION

4 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

