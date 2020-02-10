Monday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
9 a.m. — Consent calendar action items and approve/deny, sign and file action items
10 a.m. — Civil counsel
11 a.m. — Planning and Building monthly meeting
11:30 a.m. — Maintenance regular meeting
1:15 p.m. — Executive session — Personnel
1:30 p.m. — Juvenile Probation Services monthly meeting
1:45 p.m. — Review and approve monthly bills
2 p.m. — Information Technology Services monthly meeting
WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9 a.m., Courthouse, Colfax
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS/FINANCE COMMITTEE
3 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Consider recommending approval of the post-disaster relief grant application to the Idaho Department of Commerce for the Sixth Street bridge replacement.
Consider recommending approval of selection of BS&A Enterprise Resource Planning software, the software license and services agreement when negotiations are complete, the funding program as outlined in the memo from the city supervisor and of directing staff to bring the necessary appropriation forward in the city’s fiscal year 2020 open budget process.
Police services facility project update
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL ADMINISTRATIVE COMMITTEE
4:30 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Consider the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre’s request for the city council to waive the prohibition from selling beer and/or wine for on-premises consumption within 300 feet of any church, school or any other place of worship and consider recommending approval or denial of the waiver.
Review the attached agreement for discretionary asset management and consider recommending for approval.
Police services facility project update
MOSCOW BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT
7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Public hearing for a proposal for a conditional use permit for a recreational vehicle storage facility near the intersection of Harden and Farm roads within the Area of City Impact.
PULLMAN POLICE ADVISORY COMMITTEE
5:30 p.m., City Hall
Red light camera discussion
COLFAX SCHOOL BOARD
7 p.m. Room 102, Jennings Elementary
POTLATCH CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
TROY SCHOOL BOARD
7 p.m., High School Library
UNIONTOWN PLANNING COMMISSION
7 p.m., Town Hall
GENESEE SCHOOL BOARD
7 a.m., Genesee School, Room 016
PULLMAN HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMITTEE
7:30 p.m., City Hall
Tuesday
UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO FACULTY SENATE
3:30 p.m., Paul J. Joyce Faculty-Staff Lounge
PULLMAN ARTS COMMISSION
4 p.m., Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave.
Arts as an economic driver — Jennifer Hackman
Celebrity chef event — Joe Astorino, Community Action Center
Balazs sculpture — Alan Davis
Utility box wrap
ArtFest
MOSCOW ARTS COMMISSION
5 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
MOSCOW PATHWAYS COMMISSION
5 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall
ALBION TOWN COUNCIL
7 p.m., Town Hall
JULIAETTA CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
PALOUSE CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
Motion to confirm the mayor’s appointment to the Board of Adjustment
American Legion law and order awards
Fire department 2018 annual report
Discussion about 2020-25 Parks, Facilities & Recreation comprehensive five-year plan
Discussion about Complete Streets drafts policy
Wednesday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Morning meetings of the Board of County Commissioners will be held at Deary City Hall, 401 Line St. Afternoon meetings of the BOCC will be held at the Latah County Annex, Conference Room 205, in Moscow.
9 a.m.
Fairgrounds monthly meeting
Disaster Services bi-monthly meeting
Solid Waste monthly meeting
Consent calendar action items
Approve/deny, sign and file action items
BOCC weekly review
In addition to the representatives for the departments previously mentioned, Prosecutor Bill Thompson, Treasurer BJ Swanson, Clerk/Auditor/Recorder Henrianne Westberg, Assessor Rod Wakefield and Sheriff Richie Skiles will be present to field questions and comments from the public.
1:15 p.m. — Extension bi-monthly meeting
1:30 p.m. — Executive session
WHITMAN COUNTY DEVELOPMENTAL SERVICES BOARD
Noon, Human Services Building, 1235 SE Professional Mall Blvd., Pullman
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD
3 p.m., Neill Public Library, Pullman
TROY CITY COUNCIL
5 p.m., City Hall
LATAH COUNTY ZONING COMMISSION
5:30 p.m., Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
UNIONTOWN TOWN COUNCIL
6 p.m., Town Hall
PULLMAN SCHOOL BOARD
6:30 p.m., Community Room, High School
Annual Affirmative Action Report
Report: Scratch Cooking Program update
Report: Career Choices
Mental health supports update
Kamiak student showcase
MOSCOW PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION
7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Thursday
MOSCOW TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION
4 p.m., council chambers, City Hall