Monday
MOSCOW BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT
5:30 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Approval of Relevant Criteria and Standards for a conditional use permit application for a K-12 private school and small child care facility at 1410 S. Blaine St.
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Because of access restrictions to the Latah County Courthouse, call (208) 883-7208 or email clerkbocc@latah.id.us to participate.
9:30 a.m. — Meeting with Michael Barrows regarding the county’s protest on a water right application to the Idaho Department of Water Resources
10 a.m. — Civil Counsel; Executive session regarding personnel
11 a.m. — Executive session regarding personnel
noon — Executive session regarding personnel
WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Courthouse, Colfax
9 a.m. — Workshop
10 a.m — Recess
10:15 a.m. — Reconvene
Agreement with DSHS-DDA County Program, Amendment 1963-58922-01
Agreement adjudicating ordinance violations for Town of Rosalia
Modified Whitman County CARES Non-Profit Relief Plan
COVID-19-related updates and decisions
10:30 a.m. — Hearing/Considering Extending Marijuana Moratorium
Ordinance extending marijuana moratorium
11 a.m. — Contracts for Glorfield Quarry
Rural Arterial Program prospectuses for Green Hollow Road
Rural Arterial Program prospectuses for Lancaster Road
11:30 a.m. — 2019 Audit exit conference
Tuesday
UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO FACULTY SENATE
3:30 p.m., via Zoom
MOSCOW TREE COMMISSION
5 p.m., Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84629963731
GENESEE CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
PALOUSE PLANNING COMMISSION
7 p.m., City Hall
PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall or attend online at www.youtube.com/c/CityofPullmanWA
Discussion of CARES Act Funding Recommendation
Wednesday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9 a.m. — Executive session — request for indigent funds
Meeting at Latah County Annex Conference Room, Suite 205
9:30 a.m. — Executive session — personnel
10 a.m. — Planning and Building monthly meeting
10:15 a.m. — Approve/deny, sign and file action items
Request to adopt large gathering ordinance amendment
11 a.m. — Executive session — personnel
1:15 p.m. — Food, Agriculture, Restaurant and Beverage Establishments Idaho and Restaurants Act discussion with George Skandalos
LATAH COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION
5:30 p.m., online
MOSCOW FARMERS MARKET COMMISSION
4 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
LATAH COUNTY ZONING COMMISSION
5:30 p.m., teleconference/web conference
UNIONTOWN TOWN COUNCIL
6 p.m., Town Hall
PULLMAN REGIONAL HOSPITAL BOARD
7 p.m., via Zoom — Meeting ID: 798 399 4768 or to attend by phone, dial (669) 900-6833
Thursday
MOSCOW URBAN RENEWAL AGENCY
Canceled
WSU FACULTY SENATE
LATAH COUNTY PARKS BOARD
4 p.m., Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
MOSCOW FAIR AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING COMMISSION
5:15 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall