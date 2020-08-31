Monday

MOSCOW BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT

5:30 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

Approval of Relevant Criteria and Standards for a conditional use permit application for a K-12 private school and small child care facility at 1410 S. Blaine St.

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Because of access restrictions to the Latah County Courthouse, call (208) 883-7208 or email clerkbocc@latah.id.us to participate.

9:30 a.m. — Meeting with Michael Barrows regarding the county’s protest on a water right application to the Idaho Department of Water Resources

10 a.m. — Civil Counsel; Executive session regarding personnel

11 a.m. — Executive session regarding personnel

noon — Executive session regarding personnel

WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Courthouse, Colfax

9 a.m. — Workshop

10 a.m — Recess

10:15 a.m. — Reconvene

Agreement with DSHS-DDA County Program, Amendment 1963-58922-01

Agreement adjudicating ordinance violations for Town of Rosalia

Modified Whitman County CARES Non-Profit Relief Plan

COVID-19-related updates and decisions

10:30 a.m. — Hearing/Considering Extending Marijuana Moratorium

Ordinance extending marijuana moratorium

11 a.m. — Contracts for Glorfield Quarry

Rural Arterial Program prospectuses for Green Hollow Road

Rural Arterial Program prospectuses for Lancaster Road

11:30 a.m. — 2019 Audit exit conference

Tuesday

UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO FACULTY SENATE

3:30 p.m., via Zoom

MOSCOW TREE COMMISSION

5 p.m., Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84629963731

GENESEE CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

PALOUSE PLANNING COMMISSION

7 p.m., City Hall

PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall or attend online at www.youtube.com/c/CityofPullmanWA

Discussion of CARES Act Funding Recommendation

Wednesday

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Because of access restrictions to the Latah County Courthouse, call (208) 883-7208 or email clerkbocc@latah.id.us to participate.

9 a.m. — Executive session — request for indigent funds

Meeting at Latah County Annex Conference Room, Suite 205

9:30 a.m. — Executive session — personnel

10 a.m. — Planning and Building monthly meeting

10:15 a.m. — Approve/deny, sign and file action items

Request to adopt large gathering ordinance amendment

11 a.m. — Executive session — personnel

1:15 p.m. — Food, Agriculture, Restaurant and Beverage Establishments Idaho and Restaurants Act discussion with George Skandalos

LATAH COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION

5:30 p.m., online

MOSCOW FARMERS MARKET COMMISSION

4 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

LATAH COUNTY ZONING COMMISSION

5:30 p.m., teleconference/web conference

UNIONTOWN TOWN COUNCIL

6 p.m., Town Hall

PULLMAN REGIONAL HOSPITAL BOARD

7 p.m., via Zoom — Meeting ID: 798 399 4768 or to attend by phone, dial (669) 900-6833

Thursday

MOSCOW URBAN RENEWAL AGENCY

Canceled

WSU FACULTY SENATE

https://facsen.wsu.edu/

LATAH COUNTY PARKS BOARD

4 p.m., Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow

MOSCOW FAIR AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING COMMISSION

5:15 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall

Tags

Recommended for you