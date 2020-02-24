Monday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
9 a.m. — Elected officials and department heads monthly meeting
10 a.m. — Civil counsel
11 a.m. — Executive session — Personnel
11:20 a.m. — Consent calendar action items and approve/deny, sign and file action items
1:15 p.m. — Request to approve an Application for Hardship by Indian Hills Trading Company
WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9 a.m., Courthouse, Colfax
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS/FINANCE COMMITTEE
3 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Consider recommending approval of the electronic signature policy.
Consider recommending adoption of a resolution pre-authorizing the acceptance of a grant offer from the Federal Aviation Administration Airport Improvement Program.
Lot line adjustment for Heron’s Hideout Park, 1122 S. Mountain View Road
Consider recommending approval and publication of the downtown parking study request for qualifications.
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL ADMINISTRATIVE COMMITTEE
4:30 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Canceled
COLFAX SCHOOL BOARD
7 p.m., District Office Board Room
POTLATCH CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
Tuesday
UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO FACULTY SENATE
3:30 p.m., Paul J. Joyce Faculty-Staff Lounge
LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT BOARD OF TRUSTEES
4:30 p.m., Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St.
ALBION TOWN COUNCIL
7 p.m., Town Hall
PALOUSE CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
Motion to authorize necessary action to be taken for chief of police to submit a “2020 Community Policing Development Microgrant” application to U.S. Dept. of Justice
Work session — Pullman Downtown Master Plan
Wednesday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
9 a.m. — Executive Session at Latah County Annex Conference Room, Suite 205
9:30 a.m. — Disaster Services bi-monthly meeting at Latah County Annex Conference Room, Suite 205
10 a.m. — Maintenance regular meeting
10:30 a.m. — Approve/deny, sign and file action items and Board of County Commissioners weekly review
11 a.m. — Meeting with Morgan Chafee, Idaho National Collegiate U.S. Miss, regarding community engagement opportunities
PULLMAN SCHOOL BOARD
6:30 p.m., Community Room, High School
Whitman County Transportation Cooperative Value Engineering report
2020-21 Enrollment for budget
Lincoln Middle School Addition & Renovation Construction Documents and Constructability Review Process Update
MOSCOW PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION
7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Canceled
TROY CITY COUNCIL
5 p.m., City Hall
Canceled
PULLMAN PLANNING COMMISSION
7:30 p.m., City Hall
Presentation from consultant BDS Planning and Urban Design regarding draft Downtown Master Plan for Pullman and provide comments on said plan to consultants and city staff
Continue public hearing to review and recommend action to city council on proposed zoning text amendments regarding wireless communication apparatus
Review and act on proposed modifications to planning commission rules of procedure for quasi-judicial legislative public hearings
Thursday
WSU FACULTY SENATE
3:30 p.m., FSHN T101, WSU Pullman campus
MOSCOW HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION
4:30 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall
MOSCOW PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION
5:15 p.m., Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center