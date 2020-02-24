Monday

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow

9 a.m. — Elected officials and department heads monthly meeting

10 a.m. — Civil counsel

11 a.m. — Executive session — Personnel

11:20 a.m. — Consent calendar action items and approve/deny, sign and file action items

1:15 p.m. — Request to approve an Application for Hardship by Indian Hills Trading Company

WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

9 a.m., Courthouse, Colfax

MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS/FINANCE COMMITTEE

3 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

Consider recommending approval of the electronic signature policy.

Consider recommending adoption of a resolution pre-authorizing the acceptance of a grant offer from the Federal Aviation Administration Airport Improvement Program.

Lot line adjustment for Heron’s Hideout Park, 1122 S. Mountain View Road

Consider recommending approval and publication of the downtown parking study request for qualifications.

MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL ADMINISTRATIVE COMMITTEE

4:30 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

Canceled

COLFAX SCHOOL BOARD

7 p.m., District Office Board Room

POTLATCH CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

Tuesday

UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO FACULTY SENATE

3:30 p.m., Paul J. Joyce Faculty-Staff Lounge

LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT BOARD OF TRUSTEES

4:30 p.m., Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St.

ALBION TOWN COUNCIL

7 p.m., Town Hall

PALOUSE CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

Motion to authorize necessary action to be taken for chief of police to submit a “2020 Community Policing Development Microgrant” application to U.S. Dept. of Justice

Work session — Pullman Downtown Master Plan

Wednesday

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow

9 a.m. — Executive Session at Latah County Annex Conference Room, Suite 205

9:30 a.m. — Disaster Services bi-monthly meeting at Latah County Annex Conference Room, Suite 205

10 a.m. — Maintenance regular meeting

10:30 a.m. — Approve/deny, sign and file action items and Board of County Commissioners weekly review

11 a.m. — Meeting with Morgan Chafee, Idaho National Collegiate U.S. Miss, regarding community engagement opportunities

PULLMAN SCHOOL BOARD

6:30 p.m., Community Room, High School

Whitman County Transportation Cooperative Value Engineering report

2020-21 Enrollment for budget

Lincoln Middle School Addition & Renovation Construction Documents and Constructability Review Process Update

MOSCOW PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION

7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

Canceled

TROY CITY COUNCIL

5 p.m., City Hall

Canceled

PULLMAN PLANNING COMMISSION

7:30 p.m., City Hall

Presentation from consultant BDS Planning and Urban Design regarding draft Downtown Master Plan for Pullman and provide comments on said plan to consultants and city staff

Continue public hearing to review and recommend action to city council on proposed zoning text amendments regarding wireless communication apparatus

Review and act on proposed modifications to planning commission rules of procedure for quasi-judicial legislative public hearings

Thursday

WSU FACULTY SENATE

3:30 p.m., FSHN T101, WSU Pullman campus

MOSCOW HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION

4:30 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall

MOSCOW PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION

5:15 p.m., Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center

