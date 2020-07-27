Monday
WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Meeting canceled
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Due to general public access restrictions to the Latah County Courthouse, call (208) 883-7208 or email clerkbocc@latah.id.us to participate.
9 a.m. — Meeting with Derek Comstock regarding a protested water right application to the Idaho Department of Water Resources
9:30 a.m. — Elected officials and department heads monthly meeting
Meeting to be held via Microsoft Teams
10:30 a.m. — Civil Counsel
Executive session
12:30 p.m. — Budget workshop with budget officer
2 p.m. — Consent calendar action items, approve/deny, sign and file action items
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS/FINANCE COMMITTEE
3 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Proposed lot line adjustment at 204 First St. and 108 N. Washington St.
Parking permit fee review
Resolution pre-authorizing the acceptance of an airport aid grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Aviation Administration Airport Improvement Program
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL ADMINISTRATIVE COMMITTEE
4:30 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Downtown city rights-of-way use review
PALOUSE PRAIRIE SCHOOL BOARD
6 p.m., visit https://palouseprairieschool.org/school-board/ for details on how to join the meeting virtually
POTLATCH CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
Tuesday
PALOUSE CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., Meeting can be viewed on City of Pullman YouTube channel
Resolution authorizing federal grant for Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport terminal
LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT BOARD OF TRUSTEES
4:30 p.m., Zoom or public can access at Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St.
Wednesday
PULLMAN-MOSCOW REGIONAL AIRPORT BOARD
3 p.m., virtual meeting
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9 a.m. — Museum Department regular meeting
9:15 a.m. — Approve/deny, sign and file action items and Board of County Commissioners weekly review
10 a.m. — Quarterly jail review
10:30 a.m. — Meeting with Jamin Smitchger regarding a protested water right application to the Idaho Department of Water Resources
11 a.m. — Budget workshop with budget officer
1 p.m. — Executive session
Personnel
MOSCOW BUILDING CODE ADVISORY COMMITTEE
Canceled