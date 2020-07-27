Monday

WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Meeting canceled

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Due to general public access restrictions to the Latah County Courthouse, call (208) 883-7208 or email clerkbocc@latah.id.us to participate.

9 a.m. — Meeting with Derek Comstock regarding a protested water right application to the Idaho Department of Water Resources

9:30 a.m. — Elected officials and department heads monthly meeting

Meeting to be held via Microsoft Teams

10:30 a.m. — Civil Counsel

Executive session

12:30 p.m. — Budget workshop with budget officer

2 p.m. — Consent calendar action items, approve/deny, sign and file action items

MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS/FINANCE COMMITTEE

3 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

Proposed lot line adjustment at 204 First St. and 108 N. Washington St.

Parking permit fee review

Resolution pre-authorizing the acceptance of an airport aid grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Aviation Administration Airport Improvement Program

MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL ADMINISTRATIVE COMMITTEE

4:30 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

Downtown city rights-of-way use review

PALOUSE PRAIRIE SCHOOL BOARD

6 p.m., visit https://palouseprairieschool.org/school-board/ for details on how to join the meeting virtually

POTLATCH CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

Tuesday

PALOUSE CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., Meeting can be viewed on City of Pullman YouTube channel

Resolution authorizing federal grant for Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport terminal

LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT BOARD OF TRUSTEES

4:30 p.m., Zoom or public can access at Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St.

Wednesday

PULLMAN-MOSCOW REGIONAL AIRPORT BOARD

3 p.m., virtual meeting

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Due to general public access restrictions to the Latah County Courthouse, call (208) 883-7208 or email clerkbocc@latah.id.us to participate.

9 a.m. — Museum Department regular meeting

9:15 a.m. — Approve/deny, sign and file action items and Board of County Commissioners weekly review

10 a.m. — Quarterly jail review

10:30 a.m. — Meeting with Jamin Smitchger regarding a protested water right application to the Idaho Department of Water Resources

11 a.m. — Budget workshop with budget officer

1 p.m. — Executive session

Personnel

MOSCOW BUILDING CODE ADVISORY COMMITTEE

Canceled

