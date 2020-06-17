Nine men from the Colfax and St. John areas are being investigated for allegedly poaching at least three elk on Oct. 5.
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Friday it has referred charges to the Whitman County Prosecutor’s Office.
According to WDFW, an investigation by WDFW officers and a Whitman County sheriff’s deputy alleges the men illegally used vehicles to chase, corral and prevent the escape of a large herd of elk near Endicott-St. John Road and Mulkey Road. They then allegedly shot multiple elk with muzzleloaders from the road and out of their vehicles.
Two witnesses allegedly saw the event and contacted WDFW police while the elk were still on the ground. Police seized three vehicles for forfeiture and three elk.
WDFW had received multiple complaints during the past several years about this group of hunters for similar incidents. These incidents took place behind locked gates on private property, so officers were unable to pursue these tips, according to WDFW.
Whitman County Prosecutor Denis Tracy informed the Daily News that the deputy prosecutor “will be actively reviewing the case and making a decision as soon as she reasonably can.”