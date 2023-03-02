Meridian man charged with murder following wife’s death at McCall

Mark Edward Dooley

A 55-year-old Meridian man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of his wife in McCall on Feb. 18.

Mark Edward Dooley is facing those charges in Valley County, according to court records.

According to KTVB.com of Boise, Dooley was booked into the Ada County Jail on Monday on the first-degree murder charge, as well as charges of aggravated battery and two counts of aggravated assault. Dooley is accused of killing his wife, Lynne Ellen Dooley, on Feb. 18.

