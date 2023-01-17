After two years of virtual meetings, the Martin Luther King Human Rights Community Breakfast will return in person — an important part of activism for many community members of Latah County.
“It’s not just a ‘talk,’ ” said Joann Muneta, chairperson of the board of directors of the Latah County Human Rights Task Force. “This is a chance to actually do something and to meet new people.”
The 29th annual community breakfast will take place from 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday at the Moscow Middle School, with a continental breakfast, lively music and keynote speaker Scott Finnie. They will also present the Rosa Parks Human Rights Achievements Awards at the event.