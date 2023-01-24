A one-year agreement with the city of Moscow would include conditions on the food delivery robots that could begin to venture off of the University of Idaho campus in the future.

These robots began operating at the UI in March 2022 and there are currently 15 in use. Customers can use an app to order food and drinks from restaurants on campus and have the robots deliver those items to them. Once the robot arrives, customers can unlock the robot’s lid using their app and retrieve their goods.

The city of Moscow has prepared a one-year license agreement with the manufacturer, Starship Technologies, that would recognize their ability to let these robots travel on the public right-of-way off campus.This was discussed during the Moscow Administrative Committee meeting Monday.

