A few more recently unsealed court documents reveal police sought other digital records in the Moscow quadruple homicide case.

The suspect, Bryan Kohberger, faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in the November stabbing deaths of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. Kohberger remains in Latah County Jail as he awaits his June 26 preliminary hearing.

Earlier this month, redacted search warrants that were signed by Latah County Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall showed the investigation includes Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Reddit and Tinder accounts belonging to Kohberger and the victims. They also targeted Apple accounts and banking information from multiple banks.

