Idaho is generally known as a low-crime state. The Gem State has the fourth-least crimes per 100,000 people in the country, and the Idaho State Police saw a reduction in overall crime in 2022. But believe it or not, just like any state, there are some places you may want to avoid if taking a walk or going for a run after dark.

Only In Your State, a travel site dedicated to discovering things within every state, partnered with NeighborhoodScout to determine which Idaho neighborhoods are among the most dangerous after dark. NeighborhoodScout gathers violent crime statistics from the FBI and the U.S. Justice Department and plugs those stats into an algorithm to determine the potentially most and least dangerous places.

Statewide, Idaho averages over 4,700 violent crimes annually and saw 32,452 property crimes reported just in 2022 according to the Idaho State Police’s Uniform Crime Reporting data. Ultimately, your chances of being a victim of a violent crime in Idaho are about 1 in 401, according to NeighborhoodScout.

